Here are all the streaming details about India vs Bangladesh FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match.

After going 0-1 down against Qatar, the Indian football team will be looking to secure an important win against Bangladesh in their penultimate match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2020 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

India fought hard and defended well against reigning Asian champions Qatar but a 33rd minute goal from Abdulaziz Hatem proved to be the difference.

Against Bangladesh, Igor Stimac's India will hope to show the same fighting spirit and convert it into a victory as they aim to finish third in their group. Currently, India occupy the fourth spot in Group E, behind Qatar, Oman and Afghanistan. A win on Monday against Bangladesh will take them to third spot, with six points to their name.

When these two sides met last time in the qualifications, the match ended in a one all draw.

“In the football world, I would say they are very annoying team who disturb the opposition with so much defensive work, quality work – with blocks – quite similar to what we did against Qatar,” head coach Stimac said ahead of the match.

“In football at times, you need to do everything possible to irritate the rival team, to annoy them, to cut their passing. Bangladesh are fighting it for every point in the group, and whatever they do, they do it as a team."

Finishing third in the group will ensure an automatic spot in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifications. India can finish fourth and still book their place in the third round of the qualification but they have to be among the four best fourth-placed teams. Finish fifth and the team then has to make its way via a playoff round.

Here's all you need to know about the match:

When is India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match?

The India vs Bangladesh FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match will take place on 7 June.

What are the timings of India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match?

The India vs Bangladesh match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match?

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Where can you live stream India vs Bangladesh FIFA WC qualifier match?

You can watch it online on hotstar.com. You can also follow the live updates from the match on our blog at www.firstpost.com.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.