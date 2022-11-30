Auto refresh feeds

The FIFA World Cup Group D competition will come to an end on Wednesday evening with two simultaneous games kicking off at 8:30 PM IST, as France face Tunisia and Australia clash with Denmark to confirm a place in the last 16.

Tunisia need to defeat France if they aim to stay alive in the tournament as a loss or even a draw will knock them out of the competition. However, even if they beat high-flying France, the Eagles of Carthage will have to rely on the result of a simultaneously played Group D game between Australia and Denmark to go their way.

On the other hand, defending champions France have already secured qualification to the round of 16 with the wins against Australia and Denmark, and Les Bleus only need a draw to guarantee first place in Group D.

In the meantime, Australia will be locking horns with Denmark. It’s a must-win tie for both teams as either of them can move to the next round with a win if Tunisia fail to stun France.

Australia are at the second position right now with three points, while Denmark have only one point and are third in the tally.

If both team play out a draw and Tunisia win their clash then it will come down to goal difference between Australia and Tunisia while Denmark will be knocked out.

