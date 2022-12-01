FIFA World Cup Highlights: Spain 1 - 2 Japan, Germany 4 - 2 Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup Live: Group toppers Spain face second-placed Japan, while Costa Rica play against bottom-placed Germany.

Bansal Shah December 01, 2022 23:58:17 IST
Auto refresh feeds
FIFA World Cup Highlights: Spain 1 - 2 Japan, Germany 4 - 2 Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup Group E Highlights: Spain vs Japan Germany vs Costa Rica

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Dec 02, 2022 - 02:45 (IST)

Here is the updated points table for Group E

Dec 02, 2022 - 02:42 (IST)

FIFA World Cup Group E LIVE updates

After all the hara-kiri, and all the excitement, the equations have been solved. The night was expected to be exciting, but it has been a lot more than that. A roller coaster ride of sorts throughout those 90 minutes as all four teams had qualifying chances at different points in time. Ultimately it is Spain and Japan who have qualified for the Round of 16 and will face Croatia and Morocco respectively.

Dec 02, 2022 - 02:29 (IST)

FIFA World Cup Group E LIVE updates, Germany vs Costa Rica

Full Time | PEEP! PEEP! A comprehensive win for Germany, but they have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup trailing Spain on goal difference. Costa Rica was never in the race after a point in time, but you will feel for Germany as they miss out even after playing in an excellent manner!
 
Germany 4 - 2 Costa Rica

Dec 02, 2022 - 02:26 (IST)

FIFA World Cup Group E LIVE updates, Japan vs Spain

Full Time | The land of rising Sun - Japan have a sun arising in the FIFA World Cup as they have beaten Spain and won Group F. Spain will qualify as the second team on account of goal difference, but cannot help Germany. Japan once again come back in the second half after trailing 1-0 at the half way mark. 
 
Japan 2 - 1 Spain

Dec 02, 2022 - 02:18 (IST)

FIFA World Cup Group E LIVE updates, Germany vs Costa Rica

89' | Germany have netted a fourth goal, but have been denied on account of off-side. Referee Stephanie Franfart is having a consultation with VAR guys, and the goal has been allowed! 

Germany 4 - 2 Costa Rica

Dec 02, 2022 - 02:15 (IST)

FIFA World Cup Group E LIVE updates, Germany vs Costa Rica

85' | Germany are in the lead now - Havertz has scored a brace. And Gnabry the man to assist him. But these goals are only proving to be fruitful for Spain as Germany have no scope to get ahead of Spain on goal difference. Germany can qualify only if Spain score another goal and draw with Japan.

Germany 3 - 2 Costa Rica

Dec 02, 2022 - 02:07 (IST)

FIFA World Cup Group E LIVE updates, Germany vs Costa Rica

Germany would have been leading, if not for Navas!

Dec 02, 2022 - 02:05 (IST)

FIFA World Cup Group E LIVE updates, Japan vs Spain

79' | Meanwhile, Japan is playing with a heavy and deep defense line. Can Spain get past that?
 
Spain 1 - 2 Japan

Dec 02, 2022 - 02:03 (IST)

FIFA World Cup Group E LIVE updates, Germany vs Costa Rica

73' | Germany have levelled now. A small error in defense on Costa Rica's part and Germany have not wasted a moment to exploit the error. Kai Havertz comes in and has made an impact quite swiftly. He had a one-on-one opportunity in front of the goalkeeper and he smashed it to his right to level with Costa Rica. 
 
Germany 2 - 2 Costa Rica

Dec 02, 2022 - 01:59 (IST)

FIFA World Cup Group E LIVE updates, Germany vs Costa Rica

70' | Costa Rica have another goal and the group has turned upside down now! Can you believe it! Costa Rica are ahead of Germany. A free kick from the left wing and a lovely header. 

Germany 1 - 2 Costa Rica

Load More


In a complicated Group E, where all four teams are alive and have a possibility to qualify for the Round of 16, Spain will meet Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium, simultaneously while Germany will play Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The equation for Spain is quite simple, who will seek a draw to qualify for the next round. Japan, on the other end, will need a win to march ahead. If they draw against Spain, only a parallel draw in the other group match can salvage them.

Germany find themselves in a strange position at the bottom of the points table after two games, failing to win either of the two. The primary target for Germany will be to beat Costa Rica, but the situation is such that even a might not be sufficient for them to extend their stay in Qatar.

A draw will see Costa Rica through if Spain beats Japan.

It will require patience worth a few hours to find the answers to these equations, as algebra either will not be able to find the missing values.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 02, 2022 02:31:14 IST

TAGS:

also read

FIFA World Cup: 'Little wizard' Lionel Messi & Co. flunk as Argentina suffer massive Saudi Arabia upset
Football

FIFA World Cup: 'Little wizard' Lionel Messi & Co. flunk as Argentina suffer massive Saudi Arabia upset

Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history

FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi says defeat to Saudi Arabia a 'very heavy blow', ‘will try to beat Mexico’
Football

FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi says defeat to Saudi Arabia a 'very heavy blow', ‘will try to beat Mexico’

Argentina have two Group C games remaining -- against Mexico on Saturday and then Poland the following Wednesday -- to try to salvage their hopes of claiming a third world title.

FIFA World Cup: Germany examining legal action against FIFA's ‘OneLove’ armband stance
Football

FIFA World Cup: Germany examining legal action against FIFA's ‘OneLove’ armband stance

FIFA had threatened several European associations of disciplinary actions after the associations stood firm to their stance of wearing the ‘OneLove’ armband.