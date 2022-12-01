Here is the updated points table for Group E
FIFA World Cup Highlights: Spain 1 - 2 Japan, Germany 4 - 2 Costa Rica
After all the hara-kiri, and all the excitement, the equations have been solved. The night was expected to be exciting, but it has been a lot more than that. A roller coaster ride of sorts throughout those 90 minutes as all four teams had qualifying chances at different points in time. Ultimately it is Spain and Japan who have qualified for the Round of 16 and will face Croatia and Morocco respectively.
Germany 3 - 2 Costa Rica
Keylor Navas just did this pic.twitter.com/OUmw4hDnle— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) December 1, 2022
In a complicated Group E, where all four teams are alive and have a possibility to qualify for the Round of 16, Spain will meet Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium, simultaneously while Germany will play Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium.
The equation for Spain is quite simple, who will seek a draw to qualify for the next round. Japan, on the other end, will need a win to march ahead. If they draw against Spain, only a parallel draw in the other group match can salvage them.
Germany find themselves in a strange position at the bottom of the points table after two games, failing to win either of the two. The primary target for Germany will be to beat Costa Rica, but the situation is such that even a might not be sufficient for them to extend their stay in Qatar.
A draw will see Costa Rica through if Spain beats Japan.
It will require patience worth a few hours to find the answers to these equations, as algebra either will not be able to find the missing values.
