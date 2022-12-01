Auto refresh feeds

70' | Costa Rica have another goal and the group has turned upside down now! Can you believe it! Costa Rica are ahead of Germany. A free kick from the left wing and a lovely header. Germany 1 - 2 Costa Rica

73' | Germany have levelled now. A small error in defense on Costa Rica's part and Germany have not wasted a moment to exploit the error. Kai Havertz comes in and has made an impact quite swiftly. He had a one-on-one opportunity in front of the goalkeeper and he smashed it to his right to level with Costa Rica.

79' | Meanwhile, Japan is playing with a heavy and deep defense line. Can Spain get past that?

Germany would have been leading, if not for Navas!

85' | Germany are in the lead now - Havertz has scored a brace. And Gnabry the man to assist him. But these goals are only proving to be fruitful for Spain as Germany have no scope to get ahead of Spain on goal difference. Germany can qualify only if Spain score another goal and draw with Japan. Germany 3 - 2 Costa Rica

89' | Germany have netted a fourth goal, but have been denied on account of off-side. Referee Stephanie Franfart is having a consultation with VAR guys, and the goal has been allowed! Germany 4 - 2 Costa Rica

Full Time | The land of rising Sun - Japan have a sun arising in the FIFA World Cup as they have beaten Spain and won Group F. Spain will qualify as the second team on account of goal difference, but cannot help Germany. Japan once again come back in the second half after trailing 1-0 at the half way mark.

Full Time | PEEP! PEEP! A comprehensive win for Germany, but they have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup trailing Spain on goal difference. Costa Rica was never in the race after a point in time, but you will feel for Germany as they miss out even after playing in an excellent manner!

After all the hara-kiri, and all the excitement, the equations have been solved. The night was expected to be exciting, but it has been a lot more than that. A roller coaster ride of sorts throughout those 90 minutes as all four teams had qualifying chances at different points in time. Ultimately it is Spain and Japan who have qualified for the Round of 16 and will face Croatia and Morocco respectively.



In a complicated Group E, where all four teams are alive and have a possibility to qualify for the Round of 16, Spain will meet Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium, simultaneously while Germany will play Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The equation for Spain is quite simple, who will seek a draw to qualify for the next round. Japan, on the other end, will need a win to march ahead. If they draw against Spain, only a parallel draw in the other group match can salvage them.

Germany find themselves in a strange position at the bottom of the points table after two games, failing to win either of the two. The primary target for Germany will be to beat Costa Rica, but the situation is such that even a might not be sufficient for them to extend their stay in Qatar.

A draw will see Costa Rica through if Spain beats Japan.

It will require patience worth a few hours to find the answers to these equations, as algebra either will not be able to find the missing values.

