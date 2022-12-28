Lionel Messi’s trip to Qatar has turned out to be a golden memory not only for the Argentine legend but also for every football enthusiast around the globe. The left-footed genius ended his country’s 36-year-long wait for lifting the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. To immortalise the feat, now, the University of Qatar has decided to create a dedicated miniature museum in the name of Messi. The particular room where the Argentina captain had stayed during the competition has been chosen to be the site, the university announced on 27 December, as reported by the Argentine daily El Graphico.

However, it has not yet been declared whether the museum will remain in the same complex or will be placed somewhere else inside the campus.

La habitación en la que estaba alojado Leo Messi en la universidad de Qatar durante el mundial se convertirá en un pequeño museo. 👌👌👌🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/0mpgZnIMUX — Achraf Ben Ayad (@Benayadachraf) December 27, 2022



A Qatar-based journalist, Achraf Ben Ayad was the first one to break out the news on his personal Twitter handle. He shared a photograph of ‘Room no 201’, the place where Messi stayed throughout the World Cup. Several other videos depicting Doha’s Qatar University campus in blue and white were also shared across social media. From giant posters of the Argentine players to their replica jerseys, numerous celebratory elements of the massive victory were seen lining the hallways.

Here’s a quick tour of La Albiceleste’s base camp at Qatar University! The room where the Argentinian captain, Lionel Messi, stayed in during the World Cup will also be turned into a mini museum soon!#Qatar #ARG #Argentina #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #LaAlbiceleste #LionelMessi pic.twitter.com/0UsdkBvcdX — The Peninsula Qatar (@PeninsulaQatar) December 27, 2022



The Argentina squad opted for the University as their accommodation instead of checking in any five-star luxury hotel. A Daily Mail report revealed that the decision was made as the footballers wished to carry on their tradition of having beef barbeques there. A special lot of beef was brought into Qatar for the convenience of the players. A chef was also assigned to take on the cooking responsibility. He made sure the taste of the barbeques was exactly like they are made in the South American nation.

Messi had an immense contribution to Argentina’s dominating run in the Qatar World Cup. The 35-year-old was also named the player of the tournament for his outstanding leadership as well as individual performance. He scored seven goals during the marquee event, as well three assists. The PSG forward also became the only player to find the net in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, and final match.

