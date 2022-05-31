Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday said the club had activated an option worth an estimated 40 million euros to sign Portugal international Nuno Mendes on a permanent deal.

The agreement ties the 19-year-old Mendes under contract with PSG until 2026.

Mendes spent the past season on loan at PSG from Sporting Lisbon. He made 37 appearances and established himself as the first-choice left-back at the Parc des Princes.

The teenager was one of four PSG players named in the Ligue 1 team of the year — alongside Gianliugi Donnarumma, Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe.

