Ligue 1: 'After Eriksen, it gave us chills' Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu collapses on pitch
The 23-year-old Nigerian international fainted and slumped to the Stade Velodrome surface in the early stages of the match.
Marseille: Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch in a French Ligue 1 game at Marseille on Sunday where temperatures hit a sweltering 30 degrees.
The 23-year-old Nigerian international fainted and slumped to the Stade Velodrome surface in the early stages of the match.
Worried teammates gathered around the stricken Kalu and frantically waved their hands to the bench to summon medical help.
After a few heart-stopping moments, Kalu managed to stand up but was substituted and replaced by Remi Oudin.
The incident came just two months after Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match.
"Kalu's incident gave us chills. It's always a bit shocking for spectators and players on the pitch," said Oudin who went on to score in the 2-2 draw.
"With what happened with Eriksen at the Euros, we think about it. Everyone got a little scared. Fortunately, it ended well.
"According to the doctors, it's a simple discomfort but he will certainly be undergoing tests on Monday."
In June 2019, Kalu was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration while training with Nigeria in the Egyptian heat during the Africa Cup of Nations.
"I was thinking about what happened during the Euro," admitted Bordeaux coach Vladimir Petkovic.
"With the medical team, we chose to replace him so as not to take any risks. In these cases, football takes a back seat."
also read
Ligue 1: Lionel Messi gets rapturous reception before watching Paris Saint-Germain beat Strasbourg
Messi joined fellow recruits Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi on a stage set up on the turf at the Parc des Princes, and the flashy presentation ceremony threatened to overshadow the match itself.
Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe has no reason to leave PSG after Lionel Messi’s arrival, says club chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi
Mbappe is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move away from PSG with Real Madrid interested in the 2018 World Cup winner.
Ligue 1: Lionel Messi 'dreaming' of winning Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain
"I have said my dream is to win another Champions League and I think I'm in the ideal place to have that chance and to do it," he said as he was unveiled as a PSG player.