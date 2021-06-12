Sports

Euro 2020: Shock, prayers for Christian Eriksen after Danish footballer's collapse in Finland game

Former Bolton Wanderers player Fabrice Muamba was one of the many wishing for Eriksen's recovery and safety. Muamba had collapsed during a game in the FA Cup against Spurs in 2012.

FP Sports June 12, 2021 23:19:32 IST
Euro 2020: Shock, prayers for Christian Eriksen after Danish footballer's collapse in Finland game

Christian Eriksen is reported to be in stable condition and has been taken to the hospital for further checks. AP

Copenhagen: The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended "due to a medical emergency."

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Former Bolton Wanderers player Fabrice Muamba was one of the many wishing for Eriksen's recovery and safety. Muamba had collapsed during a game in the FA Cup against Spurs in 2012.

Others, too, wished for Eriksen's safe health.

 

 

 

 

 

 

In tragic scenes, the coverage continued to show the situation unravel instead of cutting to the studios. The broadcasting decision-making was criticised by many.

 

In updates by the Denmark FA and UEFA, it has appeared that Eriksen is safe and has been transfered to the hospital for further checks.

 

 

Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

Updated Date: June 12, 2021 23:24:27 IST

TAGS:

also read

Euro 2020: The travels of Tartan Army, Scotland national team's colourful fan group
Sports

Euro 2020: The travels of Tartan Army, Scotland national team's colourful fan group

Ever since, Scotland have cultivated and perfected the art of failure, but amid all the disappointments, setbacks and low points, the Tartan Army has stood tall.

Euro 2020: England home games at Wembley 'unfair' says Croatia's Luka Modric
Sports

Euro 2020: England home games at Wembley 'unfair' says Croatia's Luka Modric

England start their European Championship campaign against Croatia on Sunday before hosting Scotland on Friday and the Czech Republic on 22 June.

Euro 2020: Wales were 'brave' in salvaging draw with Switzerland, says Gareth Bale
Sports

Euro 2020: Wales were 'brave' in salvaging draw with Switzerland, says Gareth Bale

Switzerland striker Mario Gavranovic had a potential winner chalked off by VAR for offside after he had edged ahead of Wales back four.