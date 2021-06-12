Former Bolton Wanderers player Fabrice Muamba was one of the many wishing for Eriksen's recovery and safety. Muamba had collapsed during a game in the FA Cup against Spurs in 2012.

Copenhagen: The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended "due to a medical emergency."

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Former Bolton Wanderers player Fabrice Muamba was one of the many wishing for Eriksen's recovery and safety. Muamba had collapsed during a game in the FA Cup against Spurs in 2012.

Others, too, wished for Eriksen's safe health.

Thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family https://t.co/HxLRKq9cHZ — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) June 12, 2021

Shocked. We're all with you, Christian Eriksen ❤️ Please be ok. — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 12, 2021

Pulling down the timeline, refreshing the feed, just constantly hoping beyond hope that there's a tweet with some positive news about Christian Eriksen. Channelling every good thought to him, his family, his teammates, and those who witnessed such an awful moment ❤️ — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 12, 2021

In tragic scenes, the coverage continued to show the situation unravel instead of cutting to the studios. The broadcasting decision-making was criticised by many.

Whoever made the decision to cut to his wife standing pitchside needs to have a long think about things. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) June 12, 2021

Denmark's players had to form a protective ring around their teammate. A distraught wife was broadcast to the world. TV broadcasters and cameramen are capable of blocking footage of pitch invaders, but not this? Sorry, that is not ok. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) June 12, 2021

In updates by the Denmark FA and UEFA, it has appeared that Eriksen is safe and has been transfered to the hospital for further checks.

'Christian Eriksen is awake and is for further examinations at Rigshospitalet' – Danish federation https://t.co/z66nZ51BF9 — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) June 12, 2021

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Parken hyllar Christian Eriksen. Finska fansen ropar ”Christian”, danska svarar ”Eriksen”. pic.twitter.com/mOFLq3gAqg — Michael Wagner (@MicGWagner) June 12, 2021

Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.