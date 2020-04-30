You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami suffers cardiac arrest, passes away at 82

Sports Press Trust of India Apr 30, 2020 18:37:07 IST

Kolkata: Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami suffers cardiac arrest, passes away at 82

File image of Chuni Goswami. Twitter@NEUtdFC

The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, was 82 and breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5 pm," a family source told PTI.

Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.

Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.

As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 18:37:07 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

New research suggests that coronavirus can stay in the air in crowded, polluted and poorly-ventilated areas

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 30 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 30 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres