'All-rounder in the truest sense', Twitterati mourn demise of former India football captain Chuni Goswami

Sports FP Trending Apr 30, 2020 21:06:29 IST

Chuni Goswami, one of India’s most renowned footballers, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 82.

The Padmashree and Arjuna awardee passed away around 5 pm.

Goswami captained the national team in the 1962 Asian Games and India went on to win the gold. He captained the team once again for the 1964 Asia Cup, where they won silver.

The footballer who played between 1956 and 1964 was suffering from a number of ailments.

Goswami played 50 international matches and was part of India’s squad in the Rome Olympics in 1960.

He had an elaborate stint with Mohun Bagan and also led Bengal in Ranji Trophy after he bid adieu to football.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences and said that Chuni Goswami was a versatile sportsman and a star in his own right.

India football team captain Sunil Chhetri said the country lost one of the leading light. “Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family,” Chhetri wrote.

President of the All India Football Federation Praful Patel tweeted about Goswami's demise, writing, “Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first-class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

The Indian cricket board, BCCI, too mourned the passing away of the ace sportsman, calling him “an all-rounder in the truest sense.”

Mohun Bagan, the club with which he was associated for a long time too expressed their sorrow. “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player and club Legend Sri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, aged 83. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Chuni Goswami,” Mohan Bagan posted.

Asian Football Confederation tweeted their condolences as well.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared an elaborate post on the footballer's death calling him a "real star" and a "football icon".

Boxer Vijender Singh said Goswami’s passing away was a sad day for the country.

National Award-winning actress Rituparna Sengupta tweeted of the legendary sportsperson’s demise writing, “Former India football captain "Chuni Goswami" left us today and went to the world of stars!”

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 21:06:29 IST

