'All-rounder in the truest sense', Twitterati mourn demise of former India football captain Chuni Goswami

Chuni Goswami, one of India’s most renowned footballers, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 82.

The Padmashree and Arjuna awardee passed away around 5 pm.

Goswami captained the national team in the 1962 Asian Games and India went on to win the gold. He captained the team once again for the 1964 Asia Cup, where they won silver.

The footballer who played between 1956 and 1964 was suffering from a number of ailments.

Goswami played 50 international matches and was part of India’s squad in the Rome Olympics in 1960.

He had an elaborate stint with Mohun Bagan and also led Bengal in Ranji Trophy after he bid adieu to football.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences and said that Chuni Goswami was a versatile sportsman and a star in his own right.

Sad to hear about the passing of Chuni Goswami. In his demise India’s football fans have lost a legend. A versatile sportsman, he was a star in his own right. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2020

India football team captain Sunil Chhetri said the country lost one of the leading light. “Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family,” Chhetri wrote.

We’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 30, 2020

President of the All India Football Federation Praful Patel tweeted about Goswami's demise, writing, “Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first-class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.#ChuniGoswami #RIPLegend #IndianFootball @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/UT70VJsfBj — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 30, 2020

The Indian cricket board, BCCI, too mourned the passing away of the ace sportsman, calling him “an all-rounder in the truest sense.”

BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense. He captained the Indian national football team & led to them to gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He later played first-class cricket for Bengal & guided them to the final of Ranji Trophy in 1971-72 pic.twitter.com/WgXhpoyLaB — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

Mohun Bagan, the club with which he was associated for a long time too expressed their sorrow. “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player and club Legend Sri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, aged 83. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Chuni Goswami,” Mohan Bagan posted.

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player and club Legend Sri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, aged 83. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Chuni Goswami. pic.twitter.com/H7yERNYNLN — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) April 30, 2020

Asian Football Confederation tweeted their condolences as well.

RIP Chuni Goswami The 1962 Asian Games gold-medalist Captain of the @IndianFootball team, Chuni Goswami passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 82 today. We extend our condolences to his family and fans #RIP #ChuniGoswami #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/2yjAkDTZ9p — AFC (@theafcdotcom) April 30, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared an elaborate post on the footballer's death calling him a "real star" and a "football icon".

I am deeply saddened to know that football legend Chuni Goswami is no more. A real star and a football icon, he was amongst the greatest players that Indian football has ever seen. He was a versatile personality who brought many laurels to the country and to Bengal. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

Boxer Vijender Singh said Goswami’s passing away was a sad day for the country.

What a sad day for the country First class cricketer and former footballer #ChuniGoswami passes away after a cardiac arrest May his soul rest in peace — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 30, 2020

National Award-winning actress Rituparna Sengupta tweeted of the legendary sportsperson’s demise writing, “Former India football captain "Chuni Goswami" left us today and went to the world of stars!”

One after another sad news! The Former India football captain "Chuni Goswami" left us today and went to the world of stars! What a great human being and a brilliant player he was...May his soul rests in peace...my sincere condolence to his entire family...#ChuniGoswami #RIP pic.twitter.com/FLHf0Rihm2 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) April 30, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.