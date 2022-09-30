Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is getting into pickleball; one of the fastest-growing sports in the USA. He is one of the few NBA stars who have acquired stakes in the Major League Pickleball franchises.

Major League Pickleball announced on Wednesday that an investment group, led by James and his business partner Maverick Carter, has bought the rights to a professional pickleball team.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love are also involved in the investment group.

What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a fast-paced paddle sport with similarities to tennis, though it is played on a much smaller court with a net using a perforated plastic ball.

The sport has its first origins in Washington, USA in 1965 — 57 years ago. It is played on a court similar to tennis but at less than one-third the size, taking it closer to badminton in its dimensions.

Instead of using rackets and traditional tennis balls, the sport initially used lightweight plastic or wood paddles. Now, pro players use carbon fiber paddles, and other advanced materials that balance strength and weight.

One area where the sport hasn’t changed much is in the balls being used. The hollow, plastic ball with holes is still used by players. It bounces much lesser than a tennis ball due to the reduced flex. This, alongside “no volley zones” on the court, means players have to wait for the ball to bounce, then use speed, agility, and flexibility to play their shots that look similar to badminton than professional tennis.

Carter is believed to be instrumental in pushing for the investment. “When I started playing pickleball, I immediately connected with the sport’s community and its capacity to be both fun and competitive,” Carter told CNBC about the sport which is a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong. “To see the sport growing in communities all over is really exciting, and we’re looking forward to bringing our expertise together to try and build a championship team.”

What are the playing rules of pickleball?

Like most racket sports, pickleball can be played in either doubles or singles formats. The majority of the rules are similar to table tennis rules. Players need to serve underhand while sending the ball across the court. Upon serving, the returning player can only hit the ball after the first bounce.

According to professional players, people of any age can learn the sport quickly and hop straight into a match immediately.

Where is pickleball played?

Numerous American cities are creating dedicated pickleball courts or converting tennis courts into ones for pickleball. To convert a tennis net into one for pickleball, it has to be lowered by two inches (to 34 inches). Another solution is to use rope or tape to mark out new lines on the surface — or employing portable nets.

How many teams are in the Major League Pickleball?

Major League Pickleball (MLP) is the latest adventure in making the sport more organised and the investment by NBA players will certainly help towards that. MLP aims to expand the league to 16 teams from 12.

In the current season, players will be competing in six tournaments for $2 million in prize money. The final tournament this year, played from 14-16 October in Ohio, will have a $319,000 purse. It is the largest in pro pickleball history.

Each team is made up of four players, two men and two women — with squads being organised by a snake draft.

MLP is not the only competition in the sport. The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) began in 2019, two years before MLP got underway, and has banned its players from competing in the rival brand.

How many people play pickleball?

Steve Kuhn, the MLP founder, said the investment by James and the rest would be crucial in helping the league achieve its goal of reaching 40 million pickleball players by 2030.

“It’s a watershed moment for pickleball in general,” Kuhn said in a statement. “Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country.”

