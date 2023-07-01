Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League, Murali Sreeshankar finishes fifth
After Doha, Neeraj Chopra won his second straight Diamond League event in Lausanne.
Neeraj Chopra won his second consecutive Diamond League event by finishing top of the podium in Lausanne. Chopra’s throw of 87.66m saw him clinch the first place and add to his points tally towards the Diamond League finals.
Returning from a one-month injury layoff, Neeraj’s best throw on the night came with his fifth attempt. He had begun with a foul and then registered throws of 83.52m and 85.04m for gradual progressions.
Neeraj Chopra Win Lausanne Diamond League with brilliant 87.66m throw
Good series of 83.52 , 85.04, 87.66 and 84.15 by Olympic Champion
Related Articles
Second win for neeraj at this year DL , he leads JT ranking after 2 meeting @afiindia pic.twitter.com/9UTJ0ebgCz
— Sports India (@SportsIndia3) June 30, 2023
In his fourth throw, Chopra had another foul before coming up with the eventual winning throw of 87.66m. In his sixth and last attempt, Neeraj threw 84.15m.
Germany’s Julian Weber was second with a best throw of 87.03m while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was third with 86.13m.
Chopra had won the Lausanne Diamond League leg in August last year also. He went on to win the Diamond League trophy in the grand finale a month later. This year, Neeraj had clinched the Doha Diamond League before injury forced him out.
In the men’s long jump event, Murali Sreeshankar finished fifth with a below-par jump of 7.88m which he scaled in the third attempt.
Sreeshankar, 24, had clinched the third spot in the Paris leg last month for his maiden Diamond League podium finish.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Parul Chaudhary secures Asian Games berth with 3000m steeplechase gold in National Championships
To top her performance, Chaudhary secured the top spot while setting a meet record as she completed the course in 9:34.23 beating Sudha Singh’s 9:39.59 set in 2018 at Guwahati.
Asian Athletics Championships: Toor, Sreeshankar, Tejaswin, Shaili headline 54-member Indian team
The team, which has 26 women in it, was picked by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India, which had set qualifying marks for the Asian Championship, after taking into account the performance of the athletes.
Tejaswin Shankar qualifies for Asian Games en route to winning decathlon gold in National Championships
The 24-year-old Shankar accumulated 7,576 points to go past the Asian Games qualifying mark of 7,500 points in the gruelling 10-event competition fought over two days on Friday and Saturday.