Neeraj Chopra won his second consecutive Diamond League event by finishing top of the podium in Lausanne. Chopra’s throw of 87.66m saw him clinch the first place and add to his points tally towards the Diamond League finals.

Returning from a one-month injury layoff, Neeraj’s best throw on the night came with his fifth attempt. He had begun with a foul and then registered throws of 83.52m and 85.04m for gradual progressions.

In his fourth throw, Chopra had another foul before coming up with the eventual winning throw of 87.66m. In his sixth and last attempt, Neeraj threw 84.15m.

Germany’s Julian Weber was second with a best throw of 87.03m while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was third with 86.13m.

Chopra had won the Lausanne Diamond League leg in August last year also. He went on to win the Diamond League trophy in the grand finale a month later. This year, Neeraj had clinched the Doha Diamond League before injury forced him out.

In the men’s long jump event, Murali Sreeshankar finished fifth with a below-par jump of 7.88m which he scaled in the third attempt.

Sreeshankar, 24, had clinched the third spot in the Paris leg last month for his maiden Diamond League podium finish.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.