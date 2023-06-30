Neeraj Chopra returns to action after a one-month injury lay-off at the Lausanne Diamond League. The Olympic champion is expected to target his second straight podium of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League.

Chopra had finished top during the Doha Diamond League to get his target to compete at the Diamond League finals off to a cracking start. The javelin thrower had registered a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month.

The injury forced him to miss the FBK Games and the Paavo Nurmi Games. He did not, however, miss the Diamond League competitions since the subsequent legs in Rabat, Rome, Paris and Oslo did not have men’s javelin events.

Having won the Doha Diamond League event, Chopra is currently leading the standings, with eight points, followed by Jakub Vadlejch with seven points, and Anderson Peters with six points.

Also in action from India’s perspective at the Lausanne Diamond League will be long jumper Murali Sreeshankar. He had taken the third spot in Paris earlier in June with a jump of 8.09m.

Sreeshankar, 24, is coming into the Lausanne Diamond League after a personal best of 8.41m enroute to winning gold at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

When is the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 taking place?

The Lausanne Diamond League 2023 is going to take place on Thursday (June 29) and Friday (June 30) at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.

When will Neeraj Chopra compete at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League is scheduled to take place on Friday (June 30). Due to time difference, it will be Saturday (July 1) in Indian time zone.

What time will Neeraj Chopra compete at the Lausanne Diamond League?

The javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League is scheduled to begin at 8:48 PM local time on June 30. It converts to 12:18 AM IST on July 1.

What time will Murali Sreeshankar compete at the Lausanne Diamond League?

The long jump event at the Lausanne Diamond League is scheduled to begin at 8:35 PM local time on June 30. It converts to 12:05 AM IST on July 1.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar at the Lausanne Diamond League?

VIACOM18 holds the broadcast rights for Diamond League in India with Sports 18-1 channel showcasing the athletics event. Coverage for Diamond League begins from 11:30 PM IST on Thursday (June 30) on Sports 18-1 SD and HD channels. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot app.

