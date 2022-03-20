Former Real Madrid, Barcelona and LaLiga players talk about El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona on 20 March.

With the clock ticking down on the second league Clasico of the season, it presents a moment to reflect on the difference in positions for both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Real Madrid are 15 points ahead of Barcelona and for Xavi's team, this is more about showing progress than challenging for the title.

Preview: Chance for Barcelona to emphasise growth against Karim Benzema-less Real Madrid

For Real Madrid, however, this is a moment to all but seal the title with second-place Sevilla 10 points away. The huge points gap would be welcomed by Carlo Ancelotti who would be without Karim Benzema who picked up a calf injury in the win against Real Mallorca. Given the points difference, Real players wouldn't mind a draw and even a loss wouldn't be a crushing blow it once was.

Ahead of the eye catching game, former LaLiga players spoke about the Clasico and what they're looking towards.

For former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez, Benzema's absence would be crucial. "Benzema has lots of quality, is full of talent and now he is becoming a leader of Real Madrid," he said in a session organised by LaLiga in Madrid. "The fact he is injured, the match is going to be completely different. He needs to be looked after and protected," added winner of five Pichichi trophies.

"Real Madrid are in a good position to win the league. A win on the night, Real win the league. And even if they lose, they could still go on and win the league."

"Vinicius Junior will be a key player," stated Sanchez, who scored 208 goals in his seven years at the capital club. "[But] it's complicated to replace Benzema."

Former Espanyol player Pablo Zabaleta wasn't so convinced that 15 points gap can't be bridged. "If Barcelona win, they cut the lead on Real Madrid. When I won the title with Manchester City, we also cut a big gap. So 15 points means nothing to me," said the former City defender recalling the 2011-12 Premier League title win.

Former Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Kasey Keller echoed Hugo Sanchez's uncertainty over who can replace Benzema. "This is what we were talking about before the season began that Real Madrid don't have a quality substitute for Benzema. Atletico Madrid had bolstered their squad and created options for themselves. But Benzema, there is no one who can play like him, drop into the midfield like him. So it will be really difficult," he said while predicting a 2-2 scoreline.

Former Real Madrid player Savio Bortolini drew special praise for Benzema. "He's a No 9, he can score, he can play as a No 8, a No 10. He has incredible vision. This is a different period at Real Madrid and Benzema's success hasn't been a surprise for me. Individually and tactically he's brilliant. It is an absolute pleasure to see him play. He is very, very important for Real Madrid," said the LaLiga ambassador in Madrid.

For the game itself, Bortolini said, "It feels like the World Cup final based on the noise and attention it generates. There is bound to be tension but it is important to be calm on the pitch. I'd tell the players to enjoy it, it is special and very rare."

On the Clasico, Javier Saviola, also a LaLiga ambassador, and one of the very few to have played for both of Spain's biggest clubs, said, "One day before the game, you've got your adrenaline running. On the pitch, you're alongside great players and you can feel the intensity. For the players making their Clasico debut, it should be a moment that they should enjoy, experience it because you don't know whether it will come again," he said.

MotoGP driver Marc Marquez chose his lineup of players he'd be watching out for. "Without any doubt Benzema, Modric and I’d also say Vinicius, because he is always a threat. From Barca I’d choose Pedri, Gavi because I love how he plays and I am not sure if Araujo is available for the match but, if so, I think he is one of the best defenders in LaLiga," said the eight-time world champion before the Indonesia Grand Prix.

