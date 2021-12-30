LaLiga: Atletico coach Diego Simeone, Antoine Griezmann among five COVID-19 cases at club
Atletico said Simeone and 2018 World Cup-winner Griezmann were asymptomatic and isolating along with Koke, Hector Herrera and Joao Felix.
Madrid: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and forward Antoine Griezmann have tested positive for COVID-19 , as the reigning La Liga champions announced five new cases on Thursday.
Atletico said Simeone and 2018 World Cup-winner Griezmann were asymptomatic and isolating along with Koke, Hector Herrera and Joao Felix.
La Liga rivals Barcelona also confirmed three new cases, bringing the total to at least nine at the Catalan club, with the league set to resume this weekend after the winter break.
Barcelona's Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli join the list of players infected, the club said, after Ousmane Dembele, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Gavi and Dani Alves tested positive.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Premier League: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to miss Manchester City clash with COVID-19
Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.
Premier League: Managers to meet over worsening COVID-19 concerns
Manchester City Pep Guardiola may join the growing list of those in isolation after he returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test that forced the cancellation of his press conference on Friday
Premier League: Lengthy COVID-19 break did Manchester United no favours, says Harry Maguire
Maguire said a 16-day break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle, leaving them seven points off the top four.