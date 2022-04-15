La Liga 2021-22: Barcelona midfielder Pedri sustains hamstring injury, likely to be out for a month
Barcelona midfielder Pedri sustained a hamstring injury in his side's defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals, the Spanish club announced Friday
Barcelona midfielder Pedri sustained a hamstring injury in his side's defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals, the Spanish club announced Friday.
"Tests on Friday morning have revealed that Pedri has ruptured the femoral biceps in his left hamstring," Barca said. "It means he will be unavailable for selection until he recovers from the injury."
According to Catalan media, the 19-year-old Spain international will likely be out for at least one month.
Pedri sustained the injury at the end of the first-half of the shock 3-2 defeat to Frankfurt, manager Xavi replacing him with Frenkie de Jong for the second-half.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon dies at 55 after car crash
55-year-old Rincon was injured on Monday when his vehicle collided with a bus in Cali, Colombia
LaLiga: Karim Benzema and Joao Felix shine as Real Madrid and Atletico get set for European tests
Benzema missed one penalty but scored two as Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 to get back to winning ways ahead of Wednesday's crunch meeting with Chelsea.
LaLiga: Luuk de Jong late winner sees Barcelona beat Levante in five-goal thriller
Barcelona climb back above Sevilla into second, still 12 points behind Real Madrid, who eased to a 2-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday.