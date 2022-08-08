'Kamal ka Kamaal': Twitter celebrates as Achanta Sharath Kamal bags singles gold in table tennis
Achanta Sharath Kamal won his seventh Commonwealth Games gold medal overall and third at this edition.
Birmingham: The closing day in Birmingham was a glittering one for India. After PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen’s gold medals in badminton singles, Achanta Sharath Kamal added to the nation's pride.
The Indian table tennis star added another feather to his cap by bagging the gold medal in the Table Tennis Men’s Singles event on Monday. He outplayed British paddler Liam Pitchford to win the match 4-1 and registered his third Commonwealth Games Gold of this edition.
Previously, he had clinched gold in the mixed doubles with Sreeja Akula and in men's team event. It’s the seventh Commonwealth gold overall for the Indian legend. However, he had to wait as long as 16 years after the 2006 Melbourne CWG to bring the individual gold home.
KAMAL KA KAMAAL@sharathkamal1 wins against Liam (ENG) (4-1) (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) in the #TableTennis Men's Singles event at the #CommonwealthGames2022
With this win, Sharath Kamal has bagged an overall 7 medals at the CWG in different categories pic.twitter.com/OC3vBo47iS
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated Achanta Sharath Kamal by saying, “Kamal ka Kamaal. Sharath Kamal wins against Liam (ENG) (4-1) (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) in the Table Tennis Men's Singles event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. With this win, Sharath Kamal has bagged an overall 7 medals at the CWG in different categories.”
ANOTHER INDIAN SPORTS !@sharathkamal1 , our table tennis superstar wins the gold medal in the Men's Singles event at the CWG after 1️⃣6️⃣ years.
He has won a medal in every event that he has taken part in #B2022!#SharathKamal #TableTennis #B2022 pic.twitter.com/qTqLRmog0a
— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 8, 2022
Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary wrote on Twitter, “Gold for another Indian sports icon. Our table tennis superstar wins the gold medal in the Men's Singles event at the CWG after 16 years.”
Legend. @sharathkamal1. One word is enough
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2022
Reputed Indian sports journalist Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “Legend Sharath Kamal. One word is enough.”
Here are some other notable Twitter reactions to Sharath Kamal’s Gold:
Experience, class and superb game.
Indian table tennis legend did it again.
Entire nation is delighted on the win of #SharathKamal.
This is 4th Gold for India today. @sharathkamal1
— Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) August 8, 2022
! Sharath Kamal wins the gold medal in the Men's Singles event at the CWG after 1️⃣6️⃣ years.
He has won a medal in every event that he has taken part in #B2022!
Getty • #SharathKamal #TableTennis #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/8bJUhl5d9p
— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 8, 2022
Champion salute your grit & determination #SharathKamal . Your skillsets reflects continuity , dynamism , grit , concentration & focus . Unmatched & unparalleled performance. Bravo #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/0sPVhJuAlh
— Chaitanya K Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) August 8, 2022
! Finally a podium finish for Sathiyan in Men's Singles at the CWG.
This is his 3️⃣rd medal at #CWG2022, winning with Men's Team and with #SharathKamal.#TableTennis #Sathiyan #B2022 #TeamIndia #Sportwalk pic.twitter.com/LqxJK3J8UX
— Sportwalk Bytes IN (@SportwalkIndia) August 8, 2022
Achanta Sharath Kamal took an early lead by winning the first game. But, the English paddler Liam Pitchford bounced back in the next game to make the competition level.
The encounter then saw a fiery version of Sharath Kamal who thrashed his opponent. He clinched back-to-back games and won the match 4-1. With this win, the veteran paddler took his overall Commonwealth medal count to 13.
