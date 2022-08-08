Sports

'Kamal ka Kamaal': Twitter celebrates as Achanta Sharath Kamal bags singles gold in table tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal won his seventh Commonwealth Games gold medal overall and third at this edition.

FP Trending August 08, 2022 22:17:23 IST
India's Sharath Kamal Achanta won the 2022 Commonwealth Games table tennis gold at 40. AP

Birmingham: The closing day in Birmingham was a glittering one for India. After PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen’s gold medals in badminton singles, Achanta Sharath Kamal added to the nation's pride.

The Indian table tennis star added another feather to his cap by bagging the gold medal in the Table Tennis Men’s Singles event on Monday. He outplayed British paddler Liam Pitchford to win the match 4-1 and registered his third Commonwealth Games Gold of this edition.

Previously, he had clinched gold in the mixed doubles with Sreeja Akula and in men's team event. It’s the seventh Commonwealth gold overall for the Indian legend. However, he had to wait as long as 16 years after the 2006 Melbourne CWG to bring the individual gold home.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated Achanta Sharath Kamal by saying, “Kamal ka Kamaal. Sharath Kamal wins against Liam (ENG) (4-1) (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) in the Table Tennis Men's Singles event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. With this win, Sharath Kamal has bagged an overall 7 medals at the CWG in different categories.”

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary wrote on Twitter, “Gold for another Indian sports icon. Our table tennis superstar wins the gold medal in the Men's Singles event at the CWG after 16 years.”

Reputed Indian sports journalist Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “Legend Sharath Kamal. One word is enough.”

Here are some other notable Twitter reactions to Sharath Kamal’s Gold:

Achanta Sharath Kamal took an early lead by winning the first game. But, the English paddler Liam Pitchford bounced back in the next game to make the competition level.

The encounter then saw a fiery version of Sharath Kamal who thrashed his opponent. He clinched back-to-back games and won the match 4-1. With this win, the veteran paddler took his overall Commonwealth medal count to 13.

