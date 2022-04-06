Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh shot dead in Punjab's Patiala

Dharminder Singh was shot allegedly due to some personal enmity, police said

Patiala: Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh was shot dead after a clash outside a university in Punjab's Patiala on Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, Singh was shot allegedly due to some personal enmity, ANI reported.

"We have registered a case in the matter and looking for the accused. The deceased and accused both are the residents of Daun Kalan village in Patiala district," said Patiala Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh.

The deceased's brother said, "My brother was a Kabaddi player and used to organize Kabaddi matches as well."

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

पटियाला के अंदर कबड्डी के खिलाड़ी धर्मेंद्र सिंह को खुलेआम गोलियां चला के जान से मार दिया गया।केजरीवाल सरकार बनते पंजाब में कानून व्यवस्था चरमरा गई है,पिछले 21 दिन मे ये 19 हत्या है,उधर पंजाब पुलिस केजरीवाल की आलोचना करने वालो पर FIR में व्यस्त हैं

pic.twitter.com/J5fV2LZgDS — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 6, 2022

Earlier on 14 March this year, international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia was shot dead in Jalandhar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.