After a stupendous start to 2022, came the dip in form that somewhat took the shine off what was a very successful year for Indian long jumper Jeswin Aldrin. He won the Federation Cup gold with a wind-assisted 8.37m jump, qualifying for World Championships, in April last year. However, in the next six competitions, he couldn’t touch the 8m mark and missed out on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He was also initially left out of the Eugene World Athletics Championships squad and only made it to the US after last-minute trials.

In that context, it’s important for the long jumper to find consistency as he has a big year to look forward to. Having won the National Games gold medal in October with an 8.26m jump, the 21-year-old from the Mudalur city of Tamil Nadu has already qualified for Budapest Worlds. There’s also Asian Games later this year.

Jeswin has made a strong start to 2023, winning the silver at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships earlier this month bettering the new national indoor record with 7.97m jump. In the qualification round, he had set the new national record of 7.93m.

The youngster is happy with how he has started the year and he’s been able to bring back some consistency, but acknowledges there is room for improvement, and that is his next task.

“It was new for me as it was my first indoor competition. Happy with the silver. I made mistakes in my running approach. My rhythm was totally off in the running approach for the jump. That’s my biggest learning from the competition and I will try not to repeat those mistakes in coming events,” Jeswin told Firstpost from the JSW Inspire Institute of Sport.

Talking more specifically about the issue with his run-up, Jeswin said: “My speed has improved from last season. But I am not able to be in the same rhythm through the whole run-up. In some jumps, I go faster, in some jumps I am slow and in some jumps in order to try to avoid a fall I hesitate a little. We are working on this with our coach and soon we will sort out the issue.”

Jeswin, who trains at IIS under two-time World Championships triple-jump silver medallist Yoandri Betanzos of Cuba, revealed his current training programme is centered around technical aspects of his game unlike in the past where improving body strength was a major priority.

“I have been at Inspire Institute for three and a half years. I started everything here, like weight training and all. The diet is good here. Our coach is an inspirational figure himself.

“Currently, we are working more on technical aspects; my jump and take-offs. Those are the areas of my focus,” he added. “I am just focussing on training and being consistent. Being consistent in 8.10 and 8.20 is the aim for this season.”

What can also help battle-hardened Jeswin achieve his target in 2023 is the experience he gained from the tumultuous phase in 2022.

“How to stay strong when things go wrong (what he learned from his struggles in 2022). When you are not doing well, how to get those good results,” he shared.

How does the youngster keep himself motivated?

“I watch sports documentaries and that gets me inspired. I recently rewatched Usain Bolt’s last race,” Jeswin signed off.

