IWL 2021-22: Teams, fixtures, match timings and all you need to know about new season
Here’s all you need to know about the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2021-22 season.
The 2021-22 edition of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) football tournament is all set to kick off on 15 April (Friday), with two matches — PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC at Capital Ground and SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC at the 7th Battalion Ground, both taking place simultaneously at 4 pm IST.
Eleven teams will battle it out against each other in a single round-robin phase, with the league consisting of 16 matches. The team with most number of points at the end of the campaign will be crowned champions. The format for this season has been tweaked in such a way that, each team gets to play more matches (11) and there won’t be a knockout stage as well.
The Indian Arrows women’s team, the AIFF Developmental side that nurtures young talents, will make their IWL debut. Their debut match will be against Sirvodem SC at the Kalinga Stadium on 15 April (7.30 pm IST).
The tournament will take place from 15 April, 2022 and run until 26 May, 2022, with all matches taking across three venues in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
Gokulam Kerala are the defending champions of the IWL, having beaten KRYPSHA 3-2 in the final in 2020.
The 2021 edition of the IWL was to be held last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in India, and that edition was never held.
Here’s all you need to know about the IWL 2021-22:
When will the IWL 2021-22 start?
The IWL 2021-22 will kickoff on 15 April, 2022 with two matches starting simultaneously. The final round of matches will be played on 26 May this year.
Which are the teams participating in this edition of IWL?
These are the following teams set to take part in IWL:
Gokulam Kerala FC
Kickstart FC
Hans Women FC
Indian Arrows FC
Sethu Madurai
Mata Rukmani FC
Sirvodem FC
PIFA Sports FC
ARA FC
Odisha Sports FC
Odisha Police
SSB Women FC
What are the three venues for the tournament?
All matches will be held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The three venues for the tournament are – Capital Ground, 7th Battalion Ground and the Kalinga Stadium.
Here’s the complete fixture list for IWL 2021-22:
15 April:
PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Indian Arrows vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
16 April:
Odisha Police vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Sethu Madurai vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM 7th Battalion Ground
ARA FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
19 April:
Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Odisha Sports vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Gokulam Kerala FC vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
20 April:
Sirvodem SC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Mata Rukmani FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Sethu Madurai vs ARA FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
23 April:
Hans Women FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
PIFA Sports FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Kickstart FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
24 April:
SSB Women FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Odisha Police vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Indian Arrows vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
27 April:
Odisha Police vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Odisha Sports vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Mata Rukmani FC vs Hans Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
28 April:
Sethu Madurai vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
ARA FC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Gokulam Kerala FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
1 May:
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
SSB Women FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
2 May:
Hans Women FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Sirvodem SC vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
5 May:
Sethu Madurai vs Odisha Sports, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Mata Rukmani FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
ARA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
6 May:
Odisha Police vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Indian Arrows vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
SSB Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
9 May:
Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Odisha Sports vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
10 May:
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
13 May:
ARA FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Odisha Police vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Indian Arrows vs Mata Rukmani FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
14 May:
Kickstart FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
SSB Women FC vs Odisha Sports, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Hans Women FC vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
17 May:
ARA FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Sethu Madurai vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
18 May:
Mata Rukmani FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Odisha Sports vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
21 May:
Indian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Kickstart FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
22 May:
Hans Women FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Sirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
25 May:
TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground
TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
26 May:
TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground
TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
How can I watch the games?
A total of 30 of the 66 games will be telecast LIVE on Eurosport TV channels. Additionally, all those matches that take place at the Kalinga Stadium and Capital Ground, will be streamed on Indian Football official YouTube page.
