The 2021-22 edition of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) football tournament is all set to kick off on 15 April (Friday), with two matches — PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC at Capital Ground and SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC at the 7th Battalion Ground, both taking place simultaneously at 4 pm IST.

Eleven teams will battle it out against each other in a single round-robin phase, with the league consisting of 16 matches. The team with most number of points at the end of the campaign will be crowned champions. The format for this season has been tweaked in such a way that, each team gets to play more matches (11) and there won’t be a knockout stage as well.

The Indian Arrows women’s team, the AIFF Developmental side that nurtures young talents, will make their IWL debut. Their debut match will be against Sirvodem SC at the Kalinga Stadium on 15 April (7.30 pm IST).

The tournament will take place from 15 April, 2022 and run until 26 May, 2022, with all matches taking across three venues in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Gokulam Kerala are the defending champions of the IWL, having beaten KRYPSHA 3-2 in the final in 2020.

The 2021 edition of the IWL was to be held last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in India, and that edition was never held.

When will the IWL 2021-22 start?

The IWL 2021-22 will kickoff on 15 April, 2022 with two matches starting simultaneously. The final round of matches will be played on 26 May this year.

Which are the teams participating in this edition of IWL?

These are the following teams set to take part in IWL:

Gokulam Kerala FC

Kickstart FC

Hans Women FC

Indian Arrows FC

Sethu Madurai

Mata Rukmani FC

Sirvodem FC

PIFA Sports FC

ARA FC

Odisha Sports FC

Odisha Police

SSB Women FC

What are the three venues for the tournament?

All matches will be held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The three venues for the tournament are – Capital Ground, 7th Battalion Ground and the Kalinga Stadium.

Here’s the complete fixture list for IWL 2021-22:

15 April:

PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

16 April:

Odisha Police vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sethu Madurai vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM 7th Battalion Ground

ARA FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

19 April:

Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Sports vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

20 April:

Sirvodem SC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sethu Madurai vs ARA FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

23 April:

Hans Women FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Kickstart FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

24 April:

SSB Women FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Police vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

27 April:

Odisha Police vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Sports vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs Hans Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

28 April:

Sethu Madurai vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

ARA FC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

1 May:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

2 May:

Hans Women FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sirvodem SC vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

5 May:

Sethu Madurai vs Odisha Sports, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

ARA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

6 May:

Odisha Police vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Indian Arrows vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

SSB Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

9 May:

Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Odisha Sports vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

10 May:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

13 May:

ARA FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Police vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Mata Rukmani FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

14 May:

Kickstart FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Sports, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Hans Women FC vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

17 May:

ARA FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sethu Madurai vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

18 May:

Mata Rukmani FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Sports vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

21 May:

Indian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Kickstart FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

22 May:

Hans Women FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

25 May:

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

26 May:

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

How can I watch the games?

A total of 30 of the 66 games will be telecast LIVE on Eurosport TV channels. Additionally, all those matches that take place at the Kalinga Stadium and Capital Ground, will be streamed on Indian Football official YouTube page.

