The complete fixtures for the 2021-22 season of the Indian Women’s League was announced by the AIFF on Saturday. The league is all set to kickoff on 15 April 15 with simultaneous kickoffs at 4 PM IST, as PIFA Sports FC take on Kickstart FC at the Capital Ground, while SSB Women FC face Hans Women FC at the 7th Battalion Ground, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Indian Arrows Women’s Team, AIFF’s developmental side will also make its debut in the IWL this time, as they take on Sirvodem SC at the Kalinga Stadium at 7.30 PM IST, on the same day.

The Hero IWL will consist of 66 matches, with 11 teams fighting it out against each other. The teams will play in a round-robin format, with each side facing the others once, and the side with the most number of points at the end of the campaign will be crowned champions.

Gokulam Kerala FC, who are the defending champions, having won the previous edition of the IWL in Bengaluru in 2020.

Fixtures:

15 April:

PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

16 April:

Odisha Police vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sethu Madurai vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM 7th Battalion Ground

ARA FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

19 April:

Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Sports vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

20 April:

Sirvodem SC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sethu Madurai vs ARA FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

23 April:

Hans Women FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Kickstart FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

24 April:

SSB Women FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Police vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

27 April:

Odisha Police vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Sports vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs Hans Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

28 April:

Sethu Madurai vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

ARA FC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

1 May:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

2 May:

Hans Women FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sirvodem SC vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

5 May:

Sethu Madurai vs Odisha Sports, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

ARA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

6 May:

Odisha Police vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Indian Arrows vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

SSB Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

9 May:

Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Odisha Sports vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

10 May:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

13 May:

ARA FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Police vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Mata Rukmani FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

14 May:

Kickstart FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Sports, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Hans Women FC vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

17 May:

ARA FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sethu Madurai vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

18 May:

Mata Rukmani FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Sports vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

21 May:

Indian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Kickstart FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

22 May:

Hans Women FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

25 May:

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

26 May:

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

