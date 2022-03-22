Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Owen Coyle, on Tuesday announced that he will depart the club as he has to return home due to family reasons.

The Scotsman had a successful two years with the club and led Jamshedpur FC to the League Shield in the 2021-22 season. The club finished sixth in the 2020-21 season league table, just four points shy of the top-four places.

Coyle was signed by Jamshedpur FC in 2020 after finishing eighth in the 2019-20 season. Coyle had led Chennaiyin FC to the final in the 2019-20 season.

"With a heavy heart, I am obviously very sad to tell you that I won't be continuing this journey together as I have had to return home for family reasons. However, if I am to return to India in the future, we have agreed upon that Jamshedpur will be my first choice to work at if my services are required at the time. I have a massive attachment to the club and I consider it like home," Coyle said in a statement.

"I am quite sad about the fact that I couldn't meet the fans in person during my quick visit to Jamshedpur due to a tight travel schedule and my requirement of going back home at the earliest. But I hope to come to India and be able to catch a game at The Furnace in the next season(s) and cheer from the stands with my fellow Red Miners' fans."

Jamshedpur FC, CEO, Mukul Choudhari expressed his gratitude towards the Scotsman. He said:

"We are extremely thankful to Owen for what he has done for the club. He has made a gargantuan impact, one which will be remembered forever and etched in the club's history as he led Jamshedpur FC to win the first ever honour by winning the Hero ISL League Winners' Shield.

"We are sad of course, just like any other fan, that he won't be continuing with us next season. But I am happy to see a strong base being built for Jamshedpur FC's future thanks to Owen and his staff along with the players who gave everything on the pitch in the most competitive Hero ISL season yet. We wish Owen the very best."

