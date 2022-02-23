ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC enter semi-finals with gutsy 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC
Bartholomew Ogbeche got Hyderabad in front in the 28th minute with Javier Siverio doubling the margin in the 87th minute to make it 35 points from 18 games and stay firmly in pole position.
Bartholomew Ogbeche got Hyderabad in front in the 28th minute with Javier Siverio doubling the margin in the 87th minute to make it 35 points from 18 games and stay firmly in pole position.
Kerala replaced Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who was serving a one-match ban for his 'violent conduct' in the last game against ATK Mohun Bagan, with Chencho Gyeltshen upfront.
With a lot at stake, both teams approached the game with a safety-first mindset as the defences looked solid, not willing to blink first.
Rohit Danu headed in a pin-point cross inside the box for Ogbeche to control the ball, turn sharply and fire a rocket of a shot past the keeper and into the net.
Kerala responded with an attempt that found the crossbar from a Chencho Gyeltshen left-footer after the Bhutan striker was set up by Harmanjot Khabra who flicked on a Adrian Luna corner in his path.
The second half started to some end to end stuff as both teams pressed the accelerator. First Chencho spurned a gilt-edged chance, giving Laxmikant Kattimani enough time to come off his line and close him down despite being one on one with him.
At the other end, Prabhsukhan Gill pulled off a brilliant double save, first keeping Rohit Danu at bay to then get up in a flash and deny Ogbeche from close.
Finally, after a host of missed efforts at both ends, Hyderabad doubled their lead to seal their semi berth as substitute Siverio headed in a Nikhil Poojary cross with Gill only getting a faint hand to it.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
ISL 2021-22: Sunil Chhetri's record strike in vain as Hyderabad beat Bengaluru 2-1
Sunil Chhetri became the all-time ISL top scorer with his 50th goal
ISL 2021-22: Semi-final dates announced, final on 20 March in Goa
In one of the most closely-contested seasons of ISL, nine teams still remain in contention to advance into the semi-finals.
ISL 2021-22: I had declined the offer to join league at first, says highest scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche
Ogebeche reached the 50-goal mark in just 73 games, 38 lesser than Sunil Chhetri