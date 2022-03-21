Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blasters to lift their maiden Indian Super League title on Sunday at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Hyderabad FC rose above the din to beat Kerala 3-1 in a nerve-racking penalty shootout after goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani saved three solid penalties and helped his team win in the tiebreaker.

The evenly-contested finals ended 1-1 at the end of extra time as the two teams could not be separated in 90 minutes and penalties were then needed to decide the winner.

The 32-year-old Kattimani saved the spot-kicks from Mark Leskovic, Nishu Kumar and Jeakson Singh while only Ayush Adhikari found the target in the shoot-out for Kerala Blasters.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC skipper Joao Victor, Khassa Camara and Halicharan Narzary scored for their team.

Earlier in the match, Rahul KP’s goal in the 68th minute broke the deadlock and put Kerala Blasters ahead but Sahil Tavora soon equalised the game with a stunning volley in the 88th minute.

A penalty shootout was then needed to separate the two teams and it was Kattimani who proved to be the difference, as his three saves in the penalty took Hyderabad FC to their maiden ISL title while Kerala Blasters ended second for the third time in a summit clash.

As Hyderabad FC clinched their first ISL trophy in a stunning victory, fans and sports enthusiasts took to Twitter to laud the team.

Indian Super League’s official handle congratulated Hyderabad on a brilliant victory.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal also praised Hyderabad FC for winning their first Trophy in Hero Indian Super League.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said that Hyderabad had played well to win the ISL final.

Polish footballer Lukasz Gikiewicz, who plays for ISL Chennaiyin, also praised Hyderabad FC for their win while giving a heads up to Kerala too.

Sports broadcaster Anant Tyagi was the next to congratulate the yellow team for their spectacular win.

Founder of Asian Football Awards, Baljit Rihal praised Hyderabad for being crowned the ISL champions this year.

Here are some other reactions to Hyderbad FC's win.

