ISL 2021-22: Check out Indian Super League (ISL) match start date and time, schedule, latest news and updates, live telecast channels and many more.

The 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League will kick off on 19 November with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters.

The league will consist of the same 11 teams as last season. The first Kolkata derby of the season between Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal will be played on 27 November.

Mumbai City FC won the last season's title by beating Mohun Bagan in the final by 2-1. They also won the league shield by finishing at the top of the league table.

From squads, fixtures, venues to coaches — Here's all you need about the upcoming season of ISL.

Teams, squads, coaches:

Mumbai City FC

There has been a managerial change at the defending champions. Des Buckingham has come in to replace Sergio Lobera. No team has ever managed to defend the title in ISL history. Mumbai has the opportunity to create history this season.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Singh

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Val Puia, Mandar Rao Desai

Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Naorem Tondomba SIngh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia Ralte

Forwards: Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Antonio Habas continues to be Bagan coach and after losing in the final last season, he will be more determined to win the title this time around.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Avilash Paul, Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Ravi Rana, Ricky Shabong

Midfielders: Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Ningombam Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Abhishek

Suryavanshi, Deepak Tangri, Michael Soosairaj.

Forwards: Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Nassiri.

FC Goa

Goa will look to impress once again coach Juan Ferrando in the upcoming season. They won the Durand Cup in October.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali

Midfielders: Edu Bedi, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes

Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera

Bengaluru FC

The Southern giants will be coached by German football manager Marco Pezzaiuoli.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh

Chennaiyin FC

Bozidar Bandovic has been roped in by the club to replace Csaba Laszlo.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan

Midfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi

Forwards: Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz

Kerala Blasters FC

The club from Kerala also has a new coach in the Serbian Ivan Vukomanovic.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh

Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leškovic, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna

Strikers: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez

SC East Bengal

The former Real Madrid Castilla manager Manolo Diaz has been appointed the coach for the upcoming season.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen.

Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh.

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.

Jamshedpur FC

Owen Coyle continues to be the coach of the Jamshedpur team.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Vishal Yadav, Rehenesh TP

Defenders: Boris Singh Thangjam, PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Sandip Mandi, Eli Sabia, Anas Edathodika

Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita

Hyderabad FC

Manolo Marquez Roca continues to be Hyderabad's coach after an impressive previous season.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee, Pritam Singh

Midfielders: Abdul Rabeeh A K, Sahil Tavora, Edu Garcia, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti

Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu.

Odisha FC

Odisha appointed Francisco ‘Kiko’ Ramirez Gonzalez as their new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar.

Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj.

Strikers: Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas de Jesus.

NorthEast United FC

Khalid Jamil has been appointed the full-time coach for the season. For the first time, ISL will have an Indian as a full-time coach of a team.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh

Defenders: Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana

Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Rochharzela

Forwards: Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Mathias Coureur, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia,William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte

What's new this season?

The ISL 2021-22 season will have 3 (foreigners) + 1 (Asian) foreign player rule for all the matches. Earlier a team was allowed to field a maximum of five players.

The weekend double headers will start at 7.30 PM and 9.30 PM respectively. Last season the first match was played at 5.30 PM. (All timings in IST)

Which stadiums will host the matches?

Just like the last season, the ISL 2021-22 will be played in Goa inside a bio-bubble. The matches will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Where can we watch the ISL matches on TV and online?

The ISL matches will be shown on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi TV channels, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla regional TV channels

It can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV.

Fixtures (all timings in IST):

The schedule till January is out.

November 19, Friday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

November 20, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 21, Sunday: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 22, Monday: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

November 23, Tuesday: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 24, Wednesday: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 25, Thursday: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

November 26, Friday: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 27, Saturday: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

November 27, Saturday: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - 9:30 PM IST

November 28, Sunday: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

November 29, Monday: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 30, Tuesday: Odisha FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 1, Wednesday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 2, Thursday: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 3, Friday: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 4, Saturday: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

December 4, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - 9:30 PM IST

December 5, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 6, Monday: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 7, Tuesday: East Bengal vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

December 8, Wednesday: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 9, Thursday: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 10, Friday: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 11, Saturday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 11, Saturday: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC - 9:30 PM IST

December 12, Sunday: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

December 13, Monday: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 14, Tuesday: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 15, Wednesday: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 16, Thursday: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 17, Friday: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 18, Saturday: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 18, Saturday: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - 9:30 PM IST

December 19, Sunday: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

December 20, Monday: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 21, Tuesday: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST

December 22, Wednesday: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST

December 23, Thursday: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 24, Friday: Odisha FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

December 25, Saturday: Rest day

December 26, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 27, Monday: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 28, Tuesday: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 29, Wednesday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

December 30, Thursday: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 31, Friday: Rest day

January 1, Saturday: Rest day

January 2, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

January 2, Sunday: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 9:30 PM IST

January 3, Monday: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 4, Tuesday: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

January 5, Wednesday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 6, Thursday: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 7, Friday: East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 8, Saturday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 8, Saturday: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - 9:30 PM IST

January 9, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST