ISL 2021-22: Schedule, match timings, squads, live telecast channels; here's all you need to know
ISL 2021-22: Check out Indian Super League (ISL) match start date and time, schedule, latest news and updates, live telecast channels and many more.
The 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League will kick off on 19 November with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters.
The league will consist of the same 11 teams as last season. The first Kolkata derby of the season between Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal will be played on 27 November.
Mumbai City FC won the last season's title by beating Mohun Bagan in the final by 2-1. They also won the league shield by finishing at the top of the league table.
From squads, fixtures, venues to coaches — Here's all you need about the upcoming season of ISL.
Teams, squads, coaches:
Mumbai City FC
There has been a managerial change at the defending champions. Des Buckingham has come in to replace Sergio Lobera. No team has ever managed to defend the title in ISL history. Mumbai has the opportunity to create history this season.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Singh
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Val Puia, Mandar Rao Desai
Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Naorem Tondomba SIngh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia Ralte
Forwards: Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau
ATK Mohun Bagan FC
Antonio Habas continues to be Bagan coach and after losing in the final last season, he will be more determined to win the title this time around.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Avilash Paul, Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Ravi Rana, Ricky Shabong
Midfielders: Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Ningombam Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Abhishek
Suryavanshi, Deepak Tangri, Michael Soosairaj.
Forwards: Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Nassiri.
FC Goa
Goa will look to impress once again coach Juan Ferrando in the upcoming season. They won the Durand Cup in October.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem
Defenders: Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali
Midfielders: Edu Bedi, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes
Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera
Bengaluru FC
The Southern giants will be coached by German football manager Marco Pezzaiuoli.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil
Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King
Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh
Chennaiyin FC
Bozidar Bandovic has been roped in by the club to replace Csaba Laszlo.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas
Defenders: Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan
Midfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi
Forwards: Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz
Kerala Blasters FC
The club from Kerala also has a new coach in the Serbian Ivan Vukomanovic.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh
Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leškovic, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna
Strikers: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez
SC East Bengal
The former Real Madrid Castilla manager Manolo Diaz has been appointed the coach for the upcoming season.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen.
Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh.
Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei.
Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.
Jamshedpur FC
Owen Coyle continues to be the coach of the Jamshedpur team.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Vishal Yadav, Rehenesh TP
Defenders: Boris Singh Thangjam, PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Sandip Mandi, Eli Sabia, Anas Edathodika
Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart
Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita
Hyderabad FC
Manolo Marquez Roca continues to be Hyderabad's coach after an impressive previous season.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte
Defenders: Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee, Pritam Singh
Midfielders: Abdul Rabeeh A K, Sahil Tavora, Edu Garcia, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti
Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu.
Odisha FC
Odisha appointed Francisco ‘Kiko’ Ramirez Gonzalez as their new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar.
Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas
Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj.
Strikers: Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas de Jesus.
NorthEast United FC
Khalid Jamil has been appointed the full-time coach for the season. For the first time, ISL will have an Indian as a full-time coach of a team.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh
Defenders: Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana
Midfielders: Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Rochharzela
Forwards: Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Mathias Coureur, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia,William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte
What's new this season?
The ISL 2021-22 season will have 3 (foreigners) + 1 (Asian) foreign player rule for all the matches. Earlier a team was allowed to field a maximum of five players.
The weekend double headers will start at 7.30 PM and 9.30 PM respectively. Last season the first match was played at 5.30 PM. (All timings in IST)
Which stadiums will host the matches?
Just like the last season, the ISL 2021-22 will be played in Goa inside a bio-bubble. The matches will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.
Where can we watch the ISL matches on TV and online?
The ISL matches will be shown on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi TV channels, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Bangla regional TV channels
It can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV.
Fixtures (all timings in IST):
The schedule till January is out.
November 19, Friday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST
November 20, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST
November 21, Sunday: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST
November 22, Monday: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST
November 23, Tuesday: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST
November 24, Wednesday: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST
November 25, Thursday: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST
November 26, Friday: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST
November 27, Saturday: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST
November 27, Saturday: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - 9:30 PM IST
November 28, Sunday: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST
November 29, Monday: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST
November 30, Tuesday: Odisha FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
December 1, Wednesday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 2, Thursday: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 3, Friday: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
December 4, Saturday: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST
December 4, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - 9:30 PM IST
December 5, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 6, Monday: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST
December 7, Tuesday: East Bengal vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST
December 8, Wednesday: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 9, Thursday: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 10, Friday: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 11, Saturday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 11, Saturday: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC - 9:30 PM IST
December 12, Sunday: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST
December 13, Monday: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 14, Tuesday: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 15, Wednesday: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 16, Thursday: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST
December 17, Friday: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
December 18, Saturday: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 18, Saturday: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - 9:30 PM IST
December 19, Sunday: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST
December 20, Monday: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 21, Tuesday: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM IST
December 22, Wednesday: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM IST
December 23, Thursday: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
December 24, Friday: Odisha FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST
December 25, Saturday: Rest day
December 26, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 27, Monday: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 28, Tuesday: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 29, Wednesday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST
December 30, Thursday: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 31, Friday: Rest day
January 1, Saturday: Rest day
January 2, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST
January 2, Sunday: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 9:30 PM IST
January 3, Monday: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 4, Tuesday: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST
January 5, Wednesday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 6, Thursday: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 7, Friday: East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 8, Saturday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 8, Saturday: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC - 9:30 PM IST
January 9, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST
