ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC inch closer to semi-final spot with 3-1 win over Mumbai City FC
Goa: Kerala Blasters FC sharpened their semi-final chances with a 3-1 win over Mumbai City FC in a rescheduled Indian Super League clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Wednesday.
Both teams started cautiously in the opening exchanges before Sahal showed individual brilliance to help Kerala nose ahead.
A botched clearance from Cassio Gabriel saw Sahal rob the ball off him to then twist and turn past the Brazilian and a couple of more Mumbai shirts before drilling a low shot past Mohamad Nawaz who was perhaps blinded by the defenders in front of him as the ball nestled into the net.
It was Sahal's fifth goal of the campaign, underlining his upturn in form.
Mumbai tried to forge an immediate comeback but it was not to be as Kerala doubled their lead, albeit a penalty after Mourtada Fall brought him down inside the area. The Spaniard was ice-cool from the spot, pausing in his run-up to send Nawaz the wrong way with aplomb.
At halftime, Kerala were cruising with a 2-0 verdict. Kerala also scored another at the start of the second period but Luna's exceptional effort from outside the box was well saved by Nawaz.
Mumbai pulled one back after Mauricio went down inside the box from what looked like a Ruivah Hormipam push but as Kerala players appealed the decision the referee pointed to the spot. Mauricio stepped up and slammed home from the spot to make it 3-1.
