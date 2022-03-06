ISL 2021-22: Having already qualified for semis, Kerala look to end league stage with win over FC Goa

This has been nothing short of a stellar season for Kerala Blasters, the team from the south, winning nine games out of 19.

Bambolim: Kerala Blasters would look to end their league stage campaign with a win over FC Goa when the two sides meet in an Indian Super League match on Sunday.

With 33 points from 19 games, Kerala qualified for the semi-finals after Mumbai City FC lost 2-1 to Hyderabad FC on Saturday. Mumbai's defeat ensured a fourth-place finish for Kerala irrespective of their result against Goa.

This has been nothing short of a stellar season for Kerala, the team from the south, winning nine games out of 19 and playing some eye-catching football under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

FC Goa endured a forgettable season having picked up only 18 points from their 19 games so far. They are in ninth place and can climb to eighth if they win their final match.

This is only the second time that FC Goa have failed to qualify for the semi-finals. They had the worst possible start to the season, losing the first three games under now ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando.

In the next 15 matches following his departure, they won only twice underlining their plight.

"We want to end on a good note. The focus is more on our game. We want to perform to the best of our abilities and we will do our best," head coach Derrick Pereira said.

"We needed to be more precise in decision making. Individual mistakes have put us down," he added.

