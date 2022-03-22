The best part about ISL 2021-22 season was that almost all teams, irrespective of the stage of the season, seemed to have a chance against anybody.

115 matches, 354 goals, 3.08 goals/game, yet it came down to a clutch Halicharan Narzary spot-kick to definitively decide where the 2021-22 iteration of the Indian Super League would end up. When the midfielder walked up, and stroked the ball past Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, it sent thousands of Hyderabad FC fans into ecstasy.

At the same time, it broke quite a few Kerala Blasters hearts. Not just because the Tuskers had reached the final for the first time since 2016, but also because they had, much like Hyderabad FC, sacrificed a lot to make it to the summit clash.

This article, though, isn’t a eulogy on Hyderabad FC’s achievements. Nor is it an analysis of how the Kerala Blasters fluffed their lines when it mattered most. Instead, it is about rejoicing an unparalleled season in the history of the ISL — a season that witnessed a first-time winner, a novel blueprint and, of course, plenty of goals.

Hyderabad FC’s triumph the breath of fresh air

Over the years, a few teams have monopolized winning the ISL title. ATK won it in 2014, repeated it in 2016 and completed the three-peat in 2019-20. A year later, Mumbai City FC flexed their muscles and clinched eternal glory. In between, there were a couple of triumphs for Chennaiyin FC and an irresistible run to the title for Bengaluru FC (in 2018-19).

Yet, for a league that consists of an assortment of footballing outfits (11 to be precise), it felt that a new name on the trophy was required to make it feel less redundant. This is, in no way, implying that historically strong teams have made the ISL boring.

If anything, the urge to break their dominance has spurred other clubs to take their levels up a notch. It’s just that a new winner never does any league any harm and it most certainly lends weight to the argument that the ISL is one of the most competitive leagues in Asia.

Prior to the final, it became clear that the ISL would give its winner’s medal to an outfit that had never tasted it before. And, both teams played as if their lives depended on it and as if this game was going to decide how the next few campaigns of the ISL would shape up.

It came down to a nonchalant wave of the Narzary’s left boot, but the enjoyment of Hyderabad FC climbing to the top of the podium was arguably just what the ISL required — both in terms of the way they got there and in terms of what it means for the years ahead.

Speaking of Hyderabad FC, none optimized the four-foreigner rule better than them. They realised very early where they needed to improve and showed conviction throughout. A lot of other teams struggled, especially when trying to field only four foreigners (a rule that was implemented at the start of the season). Hence, it wasn’t a surprise that ATK Mohun Bagan, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and the Kerala Blasters – clubs that had a strong Indian contingent, ultimately qualified.

More Indians in the playing eleven the ideal blueprint

From a broader perspective, this is perhaps the way to go for the ISL too. With only four foreigners on a pitch at any given juncture, managers are forced to develop a philosophy based on the strengths and weaknesses of their Indian complement of players. They are also inclined to identify, scout and spend more money on Indian footballers.

The supply line, in turn, benefits because there are countless players in the country chomping at the bit to leave their mark in the ISL. Each also has a path to follow and the understanding that their potential side will rely on Indians like them makes that prospect even more enticing.

During the season, SC East Bengal also showed that you can play an all-Indian XI. It didn’t quite result in the win they craved, but it illustrated that this could be something clubs can think about in the future.

The ISL is still a lifetime away from imagining a situation where the entire ecosystem will feed off Indian footballers. Yet, it is a glimpse. And that considering how the ISL began with six foreigners on a pitch at any given time, is quite a lot.

Goals, goals and more goals

The increased Indian input meant that there were many more goals than usual. Each game produced 3.08 goals, with the net being bulged almost once every 30 minutes (29.34 minutes to be exact). There were also 727.2 passes per match, meaning that teams were willing to trust their technical ability and play a possession-based style of football.

Apart from that, there were several fairy tale stories too. The Kerala Blasters reaching the final after years of heartbreak certainly qualified in that category. Over the years, they have been very trigger-happy and have chopped and changed things at the drop of a hat. Their season began with a crushing defeat but for a change, they opted to stick rather than twist, ultimately coming within a whisker of winning the ISL.

Similarly, Jamshedpur FC’s ascent to the top of the table was a sight to behold. They didn’t seem to have many marquee names (on paper) but almost always punched above their weight, courtesy of their blend of grit, determination and perseverance.

For Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, this wasn’t the sort of season they would have had in mind. Yet, with a greater importance being placed on Indian players, they might not be too disappointed having missed out on qualification.

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC went in the other direction and tried to stack their squad with as many pedigreed foreign match-winners as possible. But with injuries, bubble fatigue and the new rules not in their favour, they struggled when push came to shove.

The best part about this term, though, was that almost all teams, irrespective of the stage of the season, seemed to have a chance against anybody. While it became clear very early that NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal were going to get marooned in the lower trenches, both had a say in the race for the top four.

Having said that, there are still a few things the ISL might want to work out. The scheduling, especially in these COVID-19 times, left a bit to be desired. A slightly longer season, wherein teams get more rest and managers get more time to ingrain their philosophy, could be looked at. Not just because it will provide a better spectacle, but also because it will give the Indian players, in particular, the requisite environment to improve all facets of their game.

One of the most beautiful aspects of the ISL is that the games come thick and fast and that the tide can change in a trice. To an extent, that is what makes the league so unpredictable and ensures that thousands flock to their respective screens once the sun sets.

But with India hoping to compete with the continent’s elite, the ISL might just be better off with a more elongated campaign — a campaign that tests their players mentally, physically and of course, tactically.

Nevertheless, this was one of the most topsy-turvier terms the ISL has seen all these years. It had plenty of drama. It had plenty of awe-inspiring moments. It had a first-time winner. It had a glut of goals. And most tellingly, it contained a blueprint of where the ISL should head henceforth.

It isn’t often that a single season of football provides so many talking points. But this one did. And that is perhaps why it’ll go down in history as one of the greatest ISL iterations to have taken place. Ever.

