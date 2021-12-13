Chennaiyin FC remain unbeaten but a victory has eluded them for two consecutive games. Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal continue to slip into the lower trenches, while Odisha FC continue to stitch together vital victories

Another week of the ISL has whizzed by, with it entailing its fair share of drama, entertainment, moments of magic and of course, goals. Since the last iteration of the wrap, Mumbai City FC have strengthened their title credentials further, whereas ATK Mohun Bagan haven’t really been able to get out of their rut.

Chennaiyin FC remain unbeaten but a victory has eluded them for two consecutive games. FC Goa, despite all the doom and gloom earlier, have something to cling on to, courtesy their wins against Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal. Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal, on the other hand, continue to slip into the lower trenches, while Odisha FC continue to stitch together vital victories.

Here's a look at how the third week of the ISL shaped up:

Who can stop Mumbai City FC?

Under Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC have made a conscious effort to harry the opposition with unnerving intensity. They have already scored goals via that avenue and it continued against Jamshedpur FC too. Moreover, you expect that to continue, considering ISL teams’ general tendency to falter when playing out from the back.

Apart from that, there are several partnerships that are flourishing in different areas of the pitch. The Ahmed Jahouh-Apuia nexus seems a midfield duo made in footballing heaven, whereas Cassio Gabriel and Igor Angulo have also begun dovetailing.

If that wasn’t enough, they’ve won all kinds of games — end-to-end encounters (against Jamshedpur FC), dominant displays (against ATK Mohun Bagan & FC Goa) and scrappy matches (against Bengaluru FC).

With each passing match, this has become Mumbai City FC’s title to lose. And, it seems unlikely that they will be stopped anytime soon.

Crashing down to earth ft. Jamshedpur FC

Against ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC were playing like Owen Coyle wants them to. They held fort for large swathes of the game and stung the Mariners with exquisitely-timed counter-attacks.

Then, their game against Mumbai City FC happened – a game where they gifted at least three goals and were on the ropes for the entirety of the first half.

In that very match, however, they reincarnated as the team that defeated ATK Mohun Bagan. Their lackluster midfield grew in stature, their defensive line began thwarting attacks and their forwards impacted the game. Ultimately, that wasn’t enough as Jamshedpur FC were left ruing their shoddy first half display.

So far, this has, rather unwittingly, become the major dominating theme this season. They show their brilliance in patches before reverting to their erratic roots. Their defence is also prone to wobbly spells — something that undermines their entire counter-attacking approach.

But if they can marry their endeavour with a bit of consistency, they could still ruffle a few ISL feathers.

Bartholomew Ogbeche – the man for all ISL seasons

There are three things certain in life — death, taxes and Bartholomew Ogbeche scoring goals in the ISL. Before the game against Bengaluru FC, the forward had 37 in 60 matches. Now, he has 38 in 61 fixtures (0.62 goals/game) – each scored with the kind of precision you expect from a top striker.

This season, there have been occasions when Hyderabad FC have struggled. The encounter against the Blues was a perfect example. The Nizams had 300 passes throughout the contest but only managed two shots on target – one of which made the net bulge.

Elsewhere, there are areas of concern. Their play, at times, looks static and seems to lack the kind of creative spark teams such as ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC have. At the back too, their full-backs have a tendency to get caught out of position.

Yet, as long as they have Ogbeche in their ranks, they will always have a puncher’s chance. He is a man for all seasons and Hyderabad FC’s early promise could translate into something more substantial if the striker keeps delivering. The most telling bit is that he rarely fails to do so.

Jonathas shows NorthEast United FC what they are missing

A week ago, Odisha FC limped to a defeat against the Kerala Blasters. Jonathas, who was one of the marquee signings in the off-season, didn’t feature, owing to a niggle.

Prior to that, Odisha FC had played Bengaluru FC off the park and smashed six goals past SC East Bengal. Jonathas started only one of those (against the Blues) but did enough to highlight that he should be the Juggernauts’ premier striker.

Against NorthEast United FC, the Juggernauts, in Jonathas’ absence, failed to carve open the Highlanders. As soon as Jonathas entered the fray, though, they looked a team possessed.

The Juggernauts have only played four games so far and Jonathas has played a starring role in each game they’ve won. Furthermore, he seems a character who can inspire those around him – something that Odisha FC might need in the latter half of the ISL.

Speaking of the Highlanders, they again failed to break down a relatively resolute defensive line. They had a whole host of chances. Yet, they somehow spurned each of those. The Highlanders were eventually punished as Jonathas showed NorthEast United FC what they have been missing.

A campaign ago, they could rely on Federico Gallego and Luis Machado. They were also the second most prolific team in the league stages. This time out, though, they can’t seem to buy a goal – something that has become an alarming pattern.

What’s up with ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC?

Since the defeat to Mumbai City FC, Antonio Habas has, rather unsurprisingly, reverted to the original ATK Mohun Bagan plan – defend first, think of attacking later.

Against Jamshedpur FC, the Mariners tried to sit back and counter-attack. However, they were uncharacteristically shoddy. They left spaces for Jamshedpur FC to attack and the latter thrived.

A game later, ATK Mohun Bagan looked off the pace defensively, despite selecting a system that was designed to keep the goals out. The one they conceded was also borne out of ball-watching – something that you just don’t expect from an Antonio Habas side.

Post the Mumbai City FC obliteration, the Mariners have made an effort to abandon their early extravagance for more efficiency. Yet, the way they’ve conceded goals would worry Habas. Not because a title contender should ideally not be indulging in such antics, but also because teams managed by Habas don’t play in this manner.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, have been lacklustre in possession. In their two most recent games, they’ve had 37 shots on goal. Only 6 have hit the target.Anirudh Thapa seems to be waging a lone battle in midfield, whereas Lallianzuala Chhangte hasn’t had the requisite service. More damningly, the Marina Machans, despite the extra pressure, have hardly looked likely to score.

This is exactly what happened last season as Chennaiyin FC only scored 17 goals in the league stages. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, were considerably better.

At this point, though, both seem marooned on an island where help hasn’t been forthcoming. They need to figure out a way from within their ranks. And, it needs to happen soon.

Will Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal win another game this season?

The way things are going, it seems pretty difficult to answer in the affirmative. The Blues have been all over the place defensively, they’ve shipped goals for fun and have lacked any sort of control in midfield.

Against Hyderabad FC, they were perhaps a little unlucky to return empty-handed, especially considering the sort of pressure they applied towards the end. Against FC Goa, though, they only had themselves to blame.

The Gaurs had a man sent off. Yet, Bengaluru FC couldn’t capitalise. If that wasn’t enough, they presented two goals on a platter for FC Goa. Oh, by the way, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sunil Chhetri endured another unconvincing outing.

Away from the pitch, Marco Pezzaiuoli has been outlining his vision in the most pristine manner possible. On the pitch, though, Bengaluru FC, despite showing a few encouraging signs, have looked pretty dire.

Similarly, SC East Bengal have problems all around the pitch. Individual ability has allowed them to score relatively freely but the lack of cohesion has opened up a pandora’s box elsewhere. Their defence, in particular, seems a disaster waiting to happen.

The fact that they’ve lost two games in which they’ve scored 7 goals (4 against Odisha FC, 3 against FC Goa) is enough to tell you that they are losing games they ought to be winning. And, that they will, much like last season, be embroiled in another dog fight at the foot of the table.

In fact, Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal’s woes make you wonder when (or if) and how their next victory will come about.

Don’t write FC Goa off just yet

Till a week ago, FC Goa were in turmoil. They were unable to create clear-cut chances and were being trampled on the counter-attack. Since then, they’ve stumbled upon a formula that has enabled them to win two games on the bounce – against Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal.

The Gaurs weren’t at their effervescent best. Their build-up play lacked the usual conviction and their midfield didn’t dictate tempo as it usually does. Yet, they came away with six points.

For an outfit of FC Goa’s ilk, it could be the start of an unexpected turnaround. Not because results have gone their way, but because their star players – the likes of Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia and Ivan Gonzales are standing up to be counted.

FC Goa might’ve fallen flat on their faces in their opening three games but they seem intent on making up for lost time now. If it all clicks, the Gaurs have shown that they can still be as good as people touted them to be.

A week is a long time in football, isn’t it?

One step forward, one step back for Kerala Blasters

When the Kerala Blasters outclassed Odisha FC, the rest of the ISL took notice. That performance represented everything the Blasters have going for them this season – whether it was Alvaro Vazquez’s finishing or Adrian Luna’s creativity.

Against SC East Bengal, though, they fell back on a model that hasn’t just frustrated their passionate fan base but has also made them an ever-present in the lower half of the ISL.

They lacked the requisite urgency, created minimal clear-cut chances and didn’t make the most of their possession. They also found time to concede a soft goal, meaning that when they scored, it could only restore parity rather than set the foundation for another victory.

Just a week ago, it seemed that the Kerala Blasters, despite all the false dawns, were starting to believe again. Now, they are perhaps a little more circumspect. They’ve seen worse see-sawing fortunes over the years. But you can’t help but think that they’ve traversed a backward step - just a week after a giant leap forward.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.