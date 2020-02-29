ISL 2020 playoffs, Match Highlights, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Chennai win first-leg to secure sizeable lead over Goa

Preview: Having made a superb turnaround after a poor start, two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will look to continue the good run when they take on FC Goa in the first leg of the ISL semi-final on Saturday.
The Blues entered the 2019-20 season after a nightmarish performance in the previous one, having finished with the wooden spoon and fewest points (nine). Things didn't get better at the start of season as they were languishing at the bottom with one win from six games before they witnessed a change in fortune after Owen Coyle replaced John Gregory as the head coach.
The transformation under Coyle has been remarkable and in 12 games, Chennaiyin has got 24 points — from 7 wins and 3 draws — to seal a play-off berth.
Now, the team has everything to play for when they take on FC Goa at the Marina arena. Given the form of the strikers, the defence of both the teams will be tested.
Lithuanian Nerijus Valskis has been in top form for Chennaiyin with 13 goals. He has been key to the team's revival and the host will hope the marksman continues his good run.
Maltese Andre Schembri too has been among goals and with the likes of Anirudh Thapa, Eli Sabia and Rafael Crivellaro coming into their own, the FC Goa backline will have a lot to worry about.
Coyle, since his arrival, has spurred the team's attacking instincts and that seems to have paid dividends.
Attack could be the way forward when Chennaiyin come up against an equally attack-minded Goa.
Coyle would also be hoping his defence gets their act right.
While Valskis & Co have powered Chennaiyin's revival, some credit should go to the mid-field which has done a good job. Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, who has been called up for a national camp by head coach Igor Stimac, and Lallianzuala Chhangte have stepped up and made the team a force to reckon with.
Goa, on the other hand, are on a five-match winning streak.
Ferran Corominas has 14 goals so far, one behind the league's top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche and alongside Hugo Boumous, the visitors boast of an impressive strike force.
Chennaiyin's defence will have its task cut out if the marauding FC Goa line-up has to be contained and this could have a huge bearing on how the first leg of the semi-final pans out.
The last encounter between the two sides in Chennai ended in a seven-goal thriller which the Gaurs won and a repeat is on cards with a berth in the summit clash at stake.
21:35 (IST)
That's it from us folks!
Chennaiyin FC promised goals in the first half, and by god did they deliver upon that promise in the second! FC Goa will need to come up with something special when the two sides meet again in a week's time if they have any hopes of making the final. But of course, there's no need to wait a week for the ISL to return, because Bengaluru FC will play host to ATK in the first-leg of the other semi-final tomorrow! You can catch live updates of the match on Firstpost.com, and until then, goodbye and goodnight.
21:23 (IST)
FT | CFC 4 - 1 FCG
Who would have thought that the match would end 4-1 in Chennai's favour at half-time? Not me, for sure, but after 45 minutes of frenetic football, that is indeed where we currently find ourselves. Goa have a mountain to climb in the second leg at Fatorda, but that crucial away goal from Saviour Gama has made the impossible just a little bit more achievable.
21:13 (IST)
84' | CFC 4 - 1 FCG
Against the run of play, Saviour Gama gets a crucial away goal for FC Goa, nipping in between a couple of defenders to squeeze the ball into the net with a deft touch! It might not seem like much on the night, but it could make all the difference come the second leg in Fatorda.
21:07 (IST)
79' | CFC 4 - 0 FCG
Chennaiyin FC are absolutely running away with this! Eli Sabia scores their third goal from point-blank range after Mourtada Fall deflects a cross into his path, and minutes later Lallianzuala Chhangte makes it four, with a thunderous volley from inside the penalty area. If FC Goa are planning on making a comeback from here, they best get started quick!
21:02 (IST)
You think Chennaiyin Fc fans enjoyed that goal?
20:57 (IST)
68' | CFC 2 - 0 FCG
Edwin Vanspaul comes off and is replaced by Germanpreet. The midfielder has been quite effective tonight, helping Chennaiyin convert defence to attack in the blink of an eye. That substitution is followed immediately by another, as Andre Schembri comes off for Thoi Singh. Owen Coyle is taking no chances on tired legs.
20:49 (IST)
61' | CFC 2 - 0 FCG
Oh my word, what a stunning strike from Anirudh Thapa! It's his first goal of the season, and what a way to score and what a place to score it! The diminutive midfielder picks up the ball 25 yards from goal, swivels and unleashes a swerving, dipping thunderbolt of a shot! No keeper is saving that.
20:43 (IST)
54' | CFC 1 - 0 FCG
Chennaiyin has lift off! Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz is left flapping at thin air, as Lucian Goian gets the first goal of the game, rising highest to force in a header.
20:39 (IST)
51' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Jerry Lalrinzuala picks up the first yellow of the match for a foul on Ferran Corominas. It's a bit insidious from the veteran striker, who sees Jerry coming across him and goes down at the slightest hint of an outstretched arm. Coro then tries unsuccessfully to get Jerry's yellow upgraded to a red, but the referee is having none of his moaning.
20:37 (IST)
49' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
FC Goa appear to have been given a proper talking-to during half-time, because they're playing a lot more like themselves. We've already seen a couple of dangerous crosses from the right-hand side, and Manvir Singh has found himself in a couple of promising situations.
20:20 (IST)
HT | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Well, it's hardly been wall-to-wall action here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, but there have been some notable moments, most of those coming courtesy of Chennaiyin FC. The underdogs have acquitted themselves well against the league-leaders, though they might yet live to rue the chances they've missed in the first 45 minutes of play.
20:16 (IST)
43' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Free-kick for Chennaiyin on the edge of the penalty area. Oooh, that's clever from Nerijus Valskis! The forward goes for the cheekiest of free-kicks, flat and around the wall, a la Philippe Coutinho. I doubt Nawaz was expecting that, but he gets down quick and makes an excellent save.
20:14 (IST)
36' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Honestly, with the wealth of attacking talent at FC Goa's disposal, it's criminal that Ahmed Jahouh has been their most noteworthy player, thanks largely to some excellently-timed tackles and a couple of sweeping cross-field passes.
20:08 (IST)
36' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Mourtada Fall barges into Valskis and gives away a free-kick in a very dangerous area. Anirudh Thapa floats the ball into the penalty area, but it's a bit deep and the goalkeeper manages to push it away for a corner. The resultant corner is too close to the near post, and Goa get it away successfully.
20:02 (IST)
28' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
There's been a serious drop in intensity over the last five minutes or so, and at the moment the game is being played at walking pace, which is good for FC Goa. They finally look like they have a measure of control over the match, and key man Ahmed Jahouh has been able to exert his influence to a larger extent. Chennaiyin FC really need to go for broke here, they can't allow Goa to settle.
19:57 (IST)
The teams look a bit disjointed, but the fans have brought their A-game!
19:52 (IST)
20' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Chennaiyin FC win a free-kick on the very edge of FC Goa's penalty area, and Crivellaro couldn't have chosen a better spot to take it from. He stands over the ball, gives us a little demonstration of the Cristiano Ronaldo breathing techniques and then blasts the ball into orbit. Bit disappointing, that.
19:49 (IST)
16' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Oof, that looked like it could have been a penalty there. Carlos Pena had his hands all over Nerijus Valskis, who goes down a bit dramatically. The referee waves play on and Crivellaro hammers the ball at goal, but it's straight at the keeper. Chennaiyin FC are absolutely bossing this at the moment.
19:43 (IST)
10' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Manvir gives away a corner with an errant backpass, which is something you really don't want your players doing. Especially when you're playing against 'pogo-sticks-for-legs' Lucian Goian. Not much comes of it though, as it's hit a bit too deep to trouble defenders. After a brief passage of play, Goa give away yet another corner, this time on the right side. They're getting penned into their final third, and it's only a matter of time before they play themselves into some real trouble.
19:37 (IST)
5' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
The first chance of the night falls to Lucian Goian, who heads the ball straight at Nawaz in the Goa goal. Goa have been caught with their pants around their ankles in these early minutes, and they need to snap out of their fugue quickly.
19:35 (IST)
2' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Early signs of intent from Chennaiyin FC as they nick the ball off of Goa and launch a counter-attack. Lalrinzuala picks up the ball on the left flank and sends in a dangerous ball that's got a fair bit of whip on it. Mourtada Fall swivels and awkwardly clears, but I suppose when you're 6'3" and built like the Rock, grace is hard to come by.
19:31 (IST)
1' | CFC 0 - 0 FCG
Here we go! Will FC Goa's high-octane football come out tops, or will Chennaiyin FC's fighting spirit throw a spanner in the works?
19:16 (IST)
FC Goa have been lethal in front of goal this season!
There were 274 goals scored across the competition, the highest total since the league was expanded from eight teams to 10 ahead of the 2017-18 season. It's no surprise that the high-octane attack of FC Goa topped the ISL's scoring chart, with the Gaurs banging in 46 goals in 18 matches.
Click here to check out more stats from the group stage of the tournament!
19:00 (IST)
Just half an hour to go!
via GIPHY
18:56 (IST)
In a battle between unstoppable force and immovable object, FC Goa hold the edge
The Indian Super League (ISL) has Irresistible Force Paradox in front of it. Yes, the same one where an unstoppable force collides with an immovable object. The one which the character of Joker popularised as a cultural reference with his dialogue in the the movie The Dark Knight. In ISL, those two forces are being represented by Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa.
Click here to read more of Ujwal Singh's preview of the match!
18:42 (IST)
And here is FC Goa's line up!
18:41 (IST)
Here's how the hosts line up!
18:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the Indian Super League!
With over 90 matches of action-packed drama behind us, the ISL 2019-20 playoffs are finally here! Tonight's match-up sees dominant force FC Goa take on comeback kings Chennaiyin FC in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the match!