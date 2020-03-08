ISL 2020 playoffs, Highlights, ATK vs Bengaluru FC: David Williams' brace sees ATK fight back to qualify for final

Preview: A place in the Indian Super League title clash is at stake as ATK face Bengaluru FC in the return leg semi-final, hoping to overturn a one-goal deficit on Sunday.
A Deshorn Brown strike was the difference when the two sides met at the Kanteerava a week ago, and it will be a fresh start at the Salt Lake Stadium.
BFC coach Carles Cuadrat refused to divulge his tactics while maintaining that qualification to the ISL final remained the key objective.
"It was important to score in the first leg and also not concede, which gives us an advantage going to Kolkata, but we are under no impression that the second leg will pan out in a similar way," the Spaniard said on the eve of their match.
"ATK have a good record at their stadium and they have players in their ranks who can make a difference. I don't want to talk too much about our tactics, but what is clear is that my team will look to get a result that will take us to the final for a third season in a row."
While the hosts have relied on Roy Krishna and David Williams to deliver the goods, Cuadrat's Bengaluru have done well in the three games they have played against ATK so far in this campaign.
"We are expecting a tough game, and it's the most important game for Kolkata in the last three seasons. For us, it's the opportunity to make a third ISL final in that time, and to make sure that the work we did at the Kanteerava last week is enough," Cuadrat said.
Bengaluru will be without defender Nishu Kumar, who was shown a red card for a challenge on Roy Krishna late in the game last week. Fellow defender Albert Serran, too, had his game cut short with a groin injury.
"Nishu, of course, is a big miss because he has been among the consistent performers in the side. He took one for the team, and it's unfortunate that he will not be able to play, but I am confident in the qualities of the other players I have, who can fill in that role.
"Albert is working hard with our medical staff to be ready in time for the game so we will be taking that decision later," said Cuadrat.
While Bengaluru have struggled to maintain consistency on the road, ATK will bank on their form at their home venue, having won six of their nine games here since the start of the season.
Highlights
That's it from us folks!
After a couple of very, very entertaining matches, we have our two finalists, ATK and Chennaiyin FC. While many predicted ATK would make the final, few foresaw Chennaiyin beating FC Goa. Both teams are two-time champions, so will it be the favourites who will lift their third Indian Super League trophy, or do the underdogs have a trick up their sleeves? Tune back in a week later to find out, because we'll be right here, getting you all the latest updates from the finale. Until then, goodbye and goodnight!
79' | ATK 3 - 1 BFC (3-2)
David Williams scores an excellent header to put ATK ahead for the first time in this fixture! The Australian striker was left all alone on the edge of the penalty area, and boy did he make Bengaluru pay for it. Once again, it's Prabir Das who provides the ball. He's been excellent on that right flank, and he's run his lungs out tonight. Should ATK go through, it'll be on the back of his hard work.
61' | ATK 2 - 1 BFC (2-2)
David Williams wins a penalty for ATK, and on the telly, it looked like a dive. At the very least it's theatrical. He's falling before there's even any contact. What matters is that he's persuaded the referee, because there's no VAR here. Williams steps up to take the penalty, and he beats Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with ease, who goes the wrong way. ATK are ahead in the match, level in the tie, and one goal away from qualification for the final. Great play from Williams, if a little underhanded.
HT | ATK 1 - 1 BFC (1-2)
ATK end the first-half with momentum on their side, but BFC will be happier with their performance as a whole. Antonio Lopez Habas better have a few hairdryers on hand, because he needs to get his players to play as a cohesive unit. It's an intriguing situation, and the next goal will likely decide the outcome of the contest.
30' | ATK 1 - 1 BFC (1-2)
Roy Krishna draws ATK level! It's an excellent poacher's finish, but much of the credit should be directed Prabir Das' way, whose gorgeous low cross made the goal possible in the first place. This will do a world of good for ATK, who were looking a bit out of their depth so far. They still need two goals but with football like that, they could really have a go at it.
5' | ATK 0 - 1 BFC (0-2)
You'd think ATK don't read my blog, the way they've begun this match. They've already conceded, and it's just been five minutes. Ashique Kuruniyan gets the goal after turning on the afterburners and sprinting a good 30-40 yards down the right flank with the ball, before slotting it in at the near-post. The goalkeeper should have done better, but it was a decent finish. ATK have gone from needing one goal to needing three.
Another tactical battle on cards as Kolkata aim for a turnaround in semi-final
Bengaluru FC are in the 'Mecca' of Indian football with a mission on their hands. The mission to make it to the final of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. They come to Kolkata with 1-0 lead from the first leg of the semi-final tie against ATK where Deshorn Brown's strike at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium last week proved to be the difference. Now it's time for a battle at the Salt Lake Stadium. And with just a slender lead for Bengaluru and 90 more minutes of action left, both teams have everything to play for.
Click here to read more of Ujwal Singh's preview of tonight's match.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Super League!
Bengaluru have travelled north to Kolkata to play their second-leg fixture against ATK with a one-goal advantage, and they'll look to protect it at all costs against the attacking might of ATK. This match promises to be a real thriller, so stay tuned, as we bring you all the latest updates!
21:36 (IST)
21:24 (IST)
FT | ATK 3 - 1 BFC (3-2)
And that's that, ATK come back from two goals down to book their berth in the final! Bengaluru have no one but themselves to blame for what has happened. They were so good defensively for the entirety of the league stage, but some terrible marking and lackadaisical play allowed ATK to hit them on the counter.
21:18 (IST)
87' | ATK 3 - 1 BFC (3-2)
Dimas, who spent much of the first half getting the stuffing knocked out of him, receives another clattering challenge and wins the free-kick. Delgado takes it, puts in a ball, and finds Juanan's head. The resultant header is saved expertly by Arindam Bhattacharja. This is madness, what a game we're watching here.
21:10 (IST)
79' | ATK 3 - 1 BFC (3-2)
David Williams scores an excellent header to put ATK ahead for the first time in this fixture! The Australian striker was left all alone on the edge of the penalty area, and boy did he make Bengaluru pay for it. Once again, it's Prabir Das who provides the ball. He's been excellent on that right flank, and he's run his lungs out tonight. Should ATK go through, it'll be on the back of his hard work.
21:06 (IST)
75' | ATK 2 - 1 BFC (2-2)
Like almost every other person who's watched Arindam Bhattacharja play, I'm convinced he's a ticking time bomb, but the goalkeeper redeems himself somewhat by making an excellent one-on-one stop from a Kevaughn Frater shot. That was terrible defending, the striker was standing unmarked in the very centre of the field. ATK cannot be this complacent if they have any hopes of getting to the final.
21:02 (IST)
71' | ATK 2 - 1 BFC (2-2)
After being awarded a circumspect penalty, ATK are denied an obvious one, as Suresh Wangjam gets away with handling the ball in the BFC area. They'll complain about this if they lose, but in the eyes of the big man up there, it's probably all square.
20:59 (IST)
68' | ATK 2 - 1 BFC (2-2)
ATK need to take stock of where they are. They need one goal, and they have around 25 minutes to manage it. There's no need to go gung ho and chase down every single stray ball, they can afford to be a little patient and stay organised at the back. FC Goa kept pushing last night, and were rocked on the counter-attack.
20:53 (IST)
61' | ATK 2 - 1 BFC (2-2)
David Williams wins a penalty for ATK, and on the telly, it looked like a dive. At the very least it's theatrical. He's falling before there's even any contact. What matters is that he's persuaded the referee, because there's no VAR here. Williams steps up to take the penalty, and he beats Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with ease, who goes the wrong way. ATK are ahead in the match, level in the tie, and one goal away from qualification for the final. Great play from Williams, if a little underhanded.
20:50 (IST)
58' | ATK 1 - 1 BFC (1-2)
Carles Cuadrat makes a like-for-like substitution, replacing one Jamaican striker with another. Deshorn Brown's race is run as Kevaughn Frater comes on. Frater's inclusion hints at BFC's intent to continue playing attacking football, despite being effectively being two goals up.
20:46 (IST)
53' | ATK 1 - 1 BFC (1-2)
ATK have abandoned their patient approach for the time being. If there's half a chance to put Krishna into space, they're taking it. It's hardly inspired football, but it may just get them a goal, if they keep working at it.
20:35 (IST)
46' | ATK 1 - 1 BFC (1-2)
Alright then, it's squeaky bum time for ATK in this semi-final encounter. For the first time in nearly 135 minutes of football, they look like they're playing to their potential, and they need to convert this momentum into goals.
20:20 (IST)
HT | ATK 1 - 1 BFC (1-2)
ATK end the first-half with momentum on their side, but BFC will be happier with their performance as a whole. Antonio Lopez Habas better have a few hairdryers on hand, because he needs to get his players to play as a cohesive unit. It's an intriguing situation, and the next goal will likely decide the outcome of the contest.
20:14 (IST)
42' | ATK 1 - 1 BFC (1-2)
What's poor old Dimas Delgado done to ATK? The Spaniard has been laid out by another tackle, this one coming courtesy of Pritam Kotal, who picks up a yellow card for his effort. He can only spend so much time being a human punching bag before he's taken off with an injury.
20:12 (IST)
39' | ATK 1 - 1 BFC (1-2)
This is just ridiculous, honestly. ATK have committed the same mistake time and time again, allowing Ashique Kuruniyan acres of space in which to operate. It's not even like he's tapping into his inner Neymar and dribbling past three or four players, he's just running straight at goal. He forces a corner with a deflected shot, which almost leads to a BFC goal, as Erik Paartalu heads a cross straight down Bhattacharja's throat.
20:09 (IST)
37' | ATK 1 - 1 BFC (1-2)
Javi Hernandez scythes down Dimas Delgado near the halfway line to pick up a yellow card. Uncompromising, but also a bit unnecessary. Still, it's good to see this intensity from ATK, they've finally awoken from their fugue.
20:02 (IST)
30' | ATK 1 - 1 BFC (1-2)
Roy Krishna draws ATK level! It's an excellent poacher's finish, but much of the credit should be directed Prabir Das' way, whose gorgeous low cross made the goal possible in the first place. This will do a world of good for ATK, who were looking a bit out of their depth so far. They still need two goals but with football like that, they could really have a go at it.
19:55 (IST)
22' | ATK 0 - 1 BFC (0-2)
Erik Paartalu puts the ball into the net, but it's ruled out quickly for an offside call. At first glance, it looks on, but in slow motion, four Bengaluru players were miles off. Still, there was a terrible goalkeeping error in there, and Arindam Bhattacharja will be breathing a sigh of relief.
19:53 (IST)
21' | ATK 0 - 1 BFC (0-2)
There's a famously misattributed 'Einstein' quote that says 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.'
If it is true, ATK's defence need to get a check-up, because they're paying no attention to Ashique.
19:48 (IST)
17' | ATK 0 - 1 BFC (0-2)
ATK have a lot of the ball just ahead of BFC's penalty area, but both the shots they've attempted so far have been pot shots, to say the least, hit wildly into the crowd. I wouldn't go so far to say that BFC are parking the bus, but it's a minivan, at the very least.
19:43 (IST)
12' | ATK 0 - 1 BFC (0-2)
The game plan appears to be really simple for Bengaluru FC. Just sit back, and wait for ATK to make a mistake whilst in possession of the football. And it's working. ATK have the lion's share of possession, but the gazelle's share of goals conceded. Is that a thing? Gazelle's share. Surely it should be? Do lions eat gazelle, or is it just wildebeest on the menu? I digress. tldr, ATK need to hold shape and score soon.
19:39 (IST)
5' | ATK 0 - 1 BFC (0-2)
You'd think ATK don't read my blog, the way they've begun this match. They've already conceded, and it's just been five minutes. Ashique Kuruniyan gets the goal after turning on the afterburners and sprinting a good 30-40 yards down the right flank with the ball, before slotting it in at the near-post. The goalkeeper should have done better, but it was a decent finish. ATK have gone from needing one goal to needing three.
19:35 (IST)
1' | ATK 0 - 0 BFC (0-1)
Let's goooo! This game's finely balanced on a knife's-edge, and ATK will have to take the initiative from the get-go, grab the game by the scruff of the neck and all. Also, just don't concede.
19:09 (IST)
Another tactical battle on cards as Kolkata aim for a turnaround in semi-final
Bengaluru FC are in the 'Mecca' of Indian football with a mission on their hands. The mission to make it to the final of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. They come to Kolkata with 1-0 lead from the first leg of the semi-final tie against ATK where Deshorn Brown's strike at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium last week proved to be the difference. Now it's time for a battle at the Salt Lake Stadium. And with just a slender lead for Bengaluru and 90 more minutes of action left, both teams have everything to play for.
Click here to read more of Ujwal Singh's preview of tonight's match.
18:51 (IST)
This is how the hosts will take to the field:
18:39 (IST)
Here's how Bengaluru line up!
18:29 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Super League!
Bengaluru have travelled north to Kolkata to play their second-leg fixture against ATK with a one-goal advantage, and they'll look to protect it at all costs against the attacking might of ATK. This match promises to be a real thriller, so stay tuned, as we bring you all the latest updates!