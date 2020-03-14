ISL 2020 Final, Match Highlights, ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Javi Hernandez scores in added time to seal victory for ATK

Preview: ATK and Chennaiyin FC will seek a hat-trick of ISL titles on Saturday when they meet in the 6th edition's final, which will be played without spectators owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though for a different reason, this is the second time that an ISL match will be played in an empty stadium after the league stage game between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC was held behind closed doors in Guwahati in the wake of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam.
The season has been a landmark one in many ways. While it has produced high-quality football, the sport's governing body AIFF has granted ISL the top-tier domestic competition status.
The league phase winners of the ISL, FC Goa will become the first Indian side to directly play in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, the top club league of Asia.
ATK (2014 and 2016) and Chennaiyin (2015 and 2017-18) have both won the ISL twice already and are looking to become the first side to win it three times.
But, in an anti-climax of sorts, there will be no spectators to witness the historic moment as the final will be played in front of an empty stadium. This is in line with a sports ministry directive to all national federations to follow the health ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.
The two teams were brilliant in the play-offs with Chennaiyin getting the better of FC Goa in a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5 on aggregates, while ATK produced a second leg turnaround to send defending champions Bengaluru FC packing with a 3-2 win on aggregate.
This is the first time that these two clubs are meeting each other in the final. Interestingly, neither club has lost an ISL final — a run that will end for one of them on Saturday.
The two sides are also on equal footing this season. In the league stages, ATK defeated Chennaiyin in Chennai before the team from the south returned the favour in Kolkata.
While ATK have been one of the most consistent sides this season, Chennaiyin were left to produce a miracle to reach this stage after Owen Coyle took charge of them at the start of last December.
In the six matches before his arrival, Chennaiyin had won only once and scored just four goals. Since he took charge, Chennaiyin went on to win eight matches, a tally bettered only by FC Goa.
Now Coyle is a win away from completing a miracle. Key to this turnaround has been the form of Chennaiyin's attack that has produced goals whenever necessary.
Nerijus Valskis has 14 goals to his name and is fighting for the top scorer award, while Rafael Crivellaro is the creative engine of the team.
The partnership between the two has blossomed under Coyle. Winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has also been brilliant and has scored in their last three games, becoming the first Indian to score in both the legs of a play-off tie.
"I have nothing but the utmost respect for ATK, for the quality of players they have. We will stick to our style because we believe we can win games with it. We are still under pressure as we go into the final and we want to be because that's when we are at our best," said Coyle.
ATK, on the other hand, rely on Roy Krishna and David Williams' contributions in attack. Krishna, with 15 goals this season, is also firmly in the race for the Golden Boot.
But equally dangerous is Williams who scored a brace against Bengaluru in the play-off. While the likes of Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez provide supply from the middle, wing-back Prabir Das is a crucial attacking outlet for the Kolkata-based side.
"We have to enjoy the final and try to win it. But we have to respect the opponent. There is only one final. We need one heart and the whole mind for the final," said coach Antonio Habas who led ATK to the title back in 2014.
Updated Date: Mar 14, 2020 22:06:38 IST
Highlights
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Super League final!
With two titles apiece, and having never lost an ISL final, ATK and Chennaiyin FC will face off in Fatorda, Goa to decide who gets the bragging rights of being the most successful team in the league's admittedly brief history. To make it even more challenging for the clubs, they'll be playing behind closed doors tonight, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from what promises to be a nail-biting finale to the season!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
22:06 (IST)
That's it from us folks!
What an Indian Super League season we've had. It's been exciting, it's been unpredictable and it's been entertaining. There's been no shortage of excellent players, from Hugo Boumous to Lucian Goian, Roy Krishna to Ahmed Jahouh and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to Nerijus Valskis. We've seen goals, we've seen clean sheets and we've seen a whole lot of good football.
With next year already looking like it could be just as good, if not better, Indian football really does feel like it's in the ascendency at the moment. It's been an honour to bring you tonight's action, and if you enjoyed reading our work, make sure to tune back in regularly, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates from the world of sports. Until the next time our paths cross, good bye and goodnight.
21:43 (IST)
Lucian Goian speaks after the match:
After all, we had a great season, considering how we started it. We're feeling really bad we couldn't win it.
Arindam made so many amazing saves. This is football, we made some great chances, but we couldn't do it. This was not easy, it was a difficult season, we lived out of hotels, we were away from our families, only to falter at the final hurdle.
But we can be proud of ourselves for having a good season and making it to the final. Maybe next season we'll do it
21:42 (IST)
Nerijus Valskis speaks after the match:
Both teams deserved to win, but only one can no? I want to congratulate ATK for their performance, they did very well.
We had two great chances in the first few minutes, and if we had scored them, we could have won this. I tried my best, I really did, but I couldn't do it.
I'm happy Roy Krishna scored in the playoffs, he's a great guy.
21:41 (IST)
Prabir Das speaks after the match:
It's a huge achievement for me. Last year I had an injury, I went out to get treated for it and I want to thank ATK, who believed in me and helped me get where I am. I am so happy I got to play this season, I'm so happy I won again with ATK.
When I got my injury, I was so upset, but I worked as hard as I could and now I'm a champion. It's unbelievable.
21:40 (IST)
Pronay Halder speaks after the match:
I feel really great, winning it for the second time with ATK. It was amazing.
The way Chennaiyin came up in the last part of the season was great, it was difficult to beat them. This season was one of the toughest I've played, all the teams were great, FC Goa, CFC and BFC too.
21:38 (IST)
Roy Krishna speaks after the match:
Unbelievable. The boys deserved it, this week was just about touching the trophy. Unfortunately, I could not be part of the final, but they did so well.
I also just want to say thank you to all the fans, who couldn't show up tonight.
21:37 (IST)
David Williams speaks after the match:
I need a corona, hold the virus though.
It was an interesting game, and I really enjoyed it. We created history tonight, it was special.
It was very difficult to get motivated for this, you need to get outside motivation. It was a really good game from both sides.
We needed to be a little braver, and we were.
21:31 (IST)
21:25 (IST)
21:23 (IST)
91' | ATK 2 - 1 CFC
Four minutes of added time to play. It's a bit longer than you'd expect, but it's not long enough for Chennaiyin FC. Anyway, Arindam Bhattacharja has gone down injured, after a coming-together with Nerijus Valskis. This is just adding on to the injury time, but it is also taking away Chennaiyin's momentum.
21:19 (IST)
88' | ATK 2 - 1 CFC
I realise that the Indian Super League has a specific format, and we're supposed to respect it and never ever EVER question it, but if ATK were to win, would it not be fair play, considering their league form? I'm sure Chennaiyin FC won't give a damn if they can win this, but they did have a really terrible start to the season, and only just qualified for the playoffs, as opposed to ATK, who were excellent throughout. I suppose it doesn't really matter either way.
21:15 (IST)
Five minutes to go, and anything could happen!
via GIPHY
21:13 (IST)
83' | ATK 2 - 1 CFC
What a chance for Nerijus Valskis! Rafael Crivellaro swings in a dangerous ball, and Valskis rises highest to meet it, but his header is wide of the post. He really needed to do better there, it wasn't the easiest chance but at least give the keeper something to do.
21:10 (IST)
80' | ATK 2 - 1 CFC
Vishal Kaith has really bailed out his defence there! Edu Garcia is put clear through on goal thanks to a defence splitting pass from midfield, but the CFC goalkeeper is alert and he races off his line to clear the ball.
21:08 (IST)
75' | ATK 2 - 1 CFC
Andre Schembri comes off, and that's the end of his career as a professional footballer. The man has played for 14 different clubs over the course of his 19-year-long career, by god he deserves a rest. And hey, I'm not claiming to be an expert on Maltese football, but I'm sure a player of his pedigree will find a coaching job easy to come by.
21:05 (IST)
72' | ATK 2 - 1 CFC
Right, so I know I've already complained about this before, but this is the second time the commentators have waxed lyrical about the Maruti S.Presso, and to be honest, I can't stand it anymore. The only coffee-inspired car I will ever care about is the Suzuki Cappuccino. It's small, it's cute and I just want to feel snug and cosy when I'm tearing down the expressway. Is that a crime, I ask you.
21:01 (IST)
GOAL !
20:57 (IST)
65' | ATK 2 - 0 CFC
It's so quiet, you can hear pretty much everything the players are saying. I'm surprised I haven't heard a single profanity yet. Is that because the players are showing restraint, or is Star Sports really good at instantaneous censoring? I suppose we'll never know.
20:53 (IST)
63' | ATK 2 - 0 CFC
So what do Chennaiyin FC do now? There's just about half an hour remaining, and they seem no closer to scoring now than they were in the opening ten minutes. You'd think they'd be willing to try some Route 1 football now, but they're persevering with their intricate, passing football.
20:51 (IST)
59' | ATK 2 - 0 CFC
Michael Regin is shown a yellow card for a high boot. The replay shows that it's a horrible tackle, more akin to something you'd see in a 90's kung-fu film than you would on the football field.
20:49 (IST)
57' | ATK 2 - 0 CFC
Chennaiyin FC are trying really hard, they really are. They have the lion's share of possession, they've been working very, very hard, and Rafael Crivellaro is playing some excellent football, but it just isn't happening for them. They've not been able to find a chink in ATK's armour, and perhaps worryingly, they're starting to look a little fatigued. ATK, on the other hand, look unfazed under pressure, and they're holding their shape very well.
20:42 (IST)
51' | ATK 2 - 0 CFC
Mandi Pena gets shown the yellow card for trying to undress Rafael Crivellaro in the middle of the pitch. Do they not teach consent in Spain, you can't just go around willy-nilly trying to pull off people's shirts?
20:39 (IST)
GOAL !
20:22 (IST)
20:16 (IST)
Football without fans is a bit boring
via GIPHY
20:15 (IST)
43' | ATK 1 - 0 CFC
It's all gone a bit flat at the moment, there's not a lot happening. This really works out well for ATK, who are hoping to get to half time with their lead intact. Chennaiyin need to find a little fluency somewhere, they're all about the place right now.
20:10 (IST)
39' | ATK 1 - 0 CFC
Roy Krishna goes off with injury. The Fijian has been absolutely immense for ATK this season, and if they concede, they'll really miss him. He's replaced by one Armando Sosa Peña, otherwise known as Mandi. Not much of replacement, but it will help ATK batten down the hatches a bit.
20:07 (IST)
35' | ATK 1 - 0 CFC
Ooh, John Johnson catches Andre Schembri with a wild tackle. By the way, have we ever addressed Johnson's name? John Johnson? John Johnson?? It's like something straight out of a Marvel comic. A super-smart angsty teen is bitten by a radioactive football and develops the ability to take out full grown men with expertly timed shin-kicks. I'd read that.
20:03 (IST)
30' | ATK 1 - 0 CFC
Chennaiyin get a free-kick 10 yards away from the penalty area. It's an excellent angle, screaming for a ball with some whip on it. Rafael Crivellaro obliges, curling in a delivery directly onto Andre Schembri's noggin. The header is once again hit straight at Arindam Bhattacharja, who makes the save with ease. Arindam is doing incredibly well, considering his shambolic performance against Bengaluru FC in the first-leg of the playoff. It genuinely feels like he's a whole new man, he's grown so much in such a short time. They should make a movie about this. @KaranJohar, hit me up.
19:59 (IST)
27' | ATK 1 - 0 CFC
Valskis misses yet again! I mean, technically it was a save from Arindam, but the shot was so bad, I'm counting it as a miss. Chennai need their main man to get his head in the game, he's already squandered two gift-wrapped opportunities. Minutes later, he gets another opportunity, this time on the edge of the ATK penalty area. His shot is hard and true, but it's also straight down Arindam's throat. He's persistent, this Valskis.
19:56 (IST)
24' | ATK 1 - 0 CFC
Oh my word, what defending from Chennaiyin! Roy Krishna carries the ball into the penalty area, executes a neat little Cruyff turn, and unleashes a shot, which is saved by Kaith. The rebound is hammered towards goal by Javi Hernandez, but it's bravely cleared off the line by a CFC defender. They're just about hanging on here!
19:53 (IST)
22' | ATK 1 - 0 CFC
ATK are really taking this game by the scruff of the neck now, after starting it looking like they all had massive hangovers. Wave after wave of red and white attack is being thrown at CFC's goal, but so far, the one goal has come from the best opportunity. To make things worse for Chennaiyin, Germanpreet has gone down with an injury. He was brought in specifically for this match in place of Edwin Vanspaul, who now comes on in his place. It's all going a bit pear-shaped for Owen Coyle, but at least he has a lot of time left.
19:50 (IST)
15' | ATK 1 - 0 CFC
Rafael Crivellaro is doing his best impression of Yaya Toure at the moment. The Brazilian is running through the ATK midfield with ease, weaving in and out on twinkle toes and playing deft little passes. Shame nothing has come of it yet.
Quick sidebar, the commentators shifted very quickly from talking about the match to admiring a Hero Pleasure on display on the sidelines. I know they're paid to do it, but must we really pretend like a scooter is making you weak in the knees? I mean, get back to me when it's a Ferrari.
19:42 (IST)
GOAL !
19:40 (IST)
7' | ATK 0 - 0 CFC
Right, we're already having problems here at Firstpost HQ. The match is deadly silent, what with the lack of a crowd and all, and I have never before realised how dependent I am on audience cheers to notify me when there's something important happening onfield. You can't really blame me, it's hard to type and watch a match at the same time. *continues to play world's smallest violin*
19:37 (IST)
4' | ATK 0 - 0 CFC
The game is still goalless, and ATK have a quivering crossbar to thank for it. Nerijus Valskis gets the ball in the penalty area, shuffles past a flat-footed defender, and unleashes a ferocious shot, that hits the woodwork and bounces out. ATK need to snap out of it, and quick!
19:33 (IST)
1' | ATK 0 - 0 CFC
Right from the starting whistle, Chennaiyin FC come out swinging! Chennai press hard, and get the ball into the ATK penalty area. Rafael Crivellaro gets the first shot on target, with a delightfully mischievous chip, that is just about headed out by the last man. This is going to be intense!
19:14 (IST)
That'd be some way to retire!
19:00 (IST)
ATK, Chennaiyin FC square off in battle of equals with hat-trick of titles in sight
The two teams, with contrasting pathways, are now at crossroads. ATK and Chennaiyin clash in the final for not just the title but a piece of history. Both are two-time champions. Hence, it is a race to complete a hat-trick of titles for the first time in the ISL. In this battle for history, fans are guaranteed utmost entertainment. After all, both ATK and Chennaiyin have been scoring goals for fun this season. Their strengths and weaknesses make for a similar reading and both teams are also at full strength. So if they have to cancel each other, we wish they do so by scoring goals.
Click here to read more of Ujwal Singh's preview of the match.
18:55 (IST)
Here's how ChennaiyinFC will line up!
Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri,
Subs: Karanjit Singh (GK), Masih Saighani, Deepak Tangri, Dragos Firtulescu, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali.
Edwin Vanspaul misses out!
18:53 (IST)
Here's how ATK line up!
18:34 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Super League final!
With two titles apiece, and having never lost an ISL final, ATK and Chennaiyin FC will face off in Fatorda, Goa to decide who gets the bragging rights of being the most successful team in the league's admittedly brief history. To make it even more challenging for the clubs, they'll be playing behind closed doors tonight, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from what promises to be a nail-biting finale to the season!