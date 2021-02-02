ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC sack head coach Stuart Baxter after offensive comments

The club also announced that an interim coach will be appointed soon for rest of the season.

Odisha FC have decided to terminate head coach Stuart Baxter's contract 'with immediate effect'. The move comes after Baxter's objectionable comments after team's defeat against Jamshedpur FC on Monday where he said his players would have to 'rape someone or be raped' to win a penalty.

The club's Twitter handle said, "Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon."

Earlier, Odisha FC had issued a statement condemning Baxter and apologised.

"The club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.

"We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally."

Following a 0-1 loss against Jamshedpur FC, Baxter, in post-match presentation said, "you need decisions to go your way and we needed a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty."

Baxter replaced Josep Gombau as the head coach before the start of the 2020-21 season. Odisha FC are enduring a difficult season, currently occupying the last place in the table, having won just one match out of 14 played. Their only win has been against Kerala Blasters on 7 January.