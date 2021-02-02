ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC ‘unreservedly apologises’ for coach Stuart Baxter’s ‘rape’ comments after loss to Jamshedpur FC

Speaking in the aftermath of a 1-0 loss, Baxter said, 'you need decisions to go your way and we needed a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.'

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC issued a statement condemning comments made by head coach Stuart Baxter after a defeat to Jamshedpur FC on Monday, apologising for Englishman's assertion that his players would have to 'rape someone or be raped' to win a penalty.

Speaking in the aftermath of a 1-0 loss, Baxter said, 'you need decisions to go your way and we needed a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty."

Ok you lost - ok you deserve a penalty - but is it ok for a coach to say this 😳😳 WOW @IndSuperLeague could have found a less offensive analogy pic.twitter.com/eDjrVzikgB — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) February 1, 2021

Baxter's comments were likely in reference to a late penalty claim that Odisha FC had when Diego Mauricio was tripped in the penalty area by Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh, but that appeal was turned down by the referee.

Odisha FC were prompt in their response, releasing a brief statement on Twitter saying, "The club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club."

"We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally," the statement added.