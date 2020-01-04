ISL 2019-20, Highlights, Mumbai City FC vs ATK in Mumbai: Clinical ATK hand Mumbai 2-0 defeat

Click here to follow all the live action from the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and ATK.

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC will be on the lookout for their second home win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season when they take on the might of ATK FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

After a stuttering start to the season, Mumbai City have found their mojo and are on a six-match unbeaten run having won their last three matches. The surge in form has seen them rise to fourth on the points table. Three points against ATK will see them leapfrog the third-placed team.

“It's not the first time we are playing against them. Yes, it's true that it's different when the opponent team has a different system. Also, they don't play all the games with three at the back, sometimes they play with four. So, we must be prepared for both situations and we are,” said coach Jorge Costa.

However, they will have to find a way to silence a free scoring ATK attack. Though Mumbai’s defence has shown improvement conceding just one goal from open play in three games, muzzling the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams won’t be easy.

They will also have to do it without Paulo Machado who has been ruled out for the season. The Portuguese midfielder’s authority has been vital to Jorge Costa’s plans. Raynier Fernandes and Rowllin Borges will have to step up in Machado’s absence.

“Machado is a fantastic player. It is good for football that he plays. As a coach, it’s not good for me to see an opposition player injured. But we will be missing Agus, who is very important for us. I think this balances it out,” said ATK coach Antonio Habas.

On a positive note, Modou Sougou’s return to goalscoring ways will add teeth to Mumbai City’s attack. In fact, Sougou was the 13th different goalscorer for Mumbai City this season — the most for any club.

Third-placed ATK are also coming into this game on the back of an encouraging victory over Bengaluru FC.

Habas’ side have had no problem scoring goals. They have pumped in 19 goals this season, the second-most by any team. His talented attackers will look to hurt Mumbai City’s defence which has not kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches.

“I think that Mumbai City is a very talented opponent. They play in a manner in which it is possible to create problems in defence because they have good strikers, good wingers and they are strong in defence. But I think that we have to use our chances to pick up three points,” said Habas.

Though Agus Garcia is injured, Habas has strengthened the defence with the capture of Spanish defender Victor Mongil.

The teams have a penchant for scoring late goals this season, as evidenced in the 2-2 draw the two teams played out earlier this season. It is very much possible that this might be yet another clash that could see a twist in the tale.

Content courtesy: ISL media

