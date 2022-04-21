One of India's first endurance race events since the pandemic, the event returns with participants having to complete 1.9 Km swim, 90 Km cycling and a 21 Km run, in some of Goa's most iconic locations.

Panaji India's most eagerly awaited endurance challenge Ironman 70.3 Goa returns, as the race is set to take place here at the iconic Miramar Beach.

The inaugural edition was held in 2019 with over 1,100 triathletes from Switzerland, Singapore, France, Germany, Australia, Qatar, Japan and more fought for top honours. Triathletes can look forward to crossing the finish line with their best performance, as registrations for this year's race opens at 9:00 AM IST on Friday.

"We are excited that Ironman 70.3 Goa is returning in 2022! We look forward to celebrating with our athletes in Goa and the region, as they pursue their best performance on race day. As international travel continues to open, we cannot wait to welcome the return of IRONMAN racing to India," stated Jeff Edwards, Managing Director - Asia, Ironman Group.

Expressing his excitement ahead of the Ironman 70.3 Goa this year, Deepak Raj, 22-times Ironman finisher, co-founder and CEO of Yoska said, "We are delighted to announce the return of Ironman 70.3 Goa which will be held in November this year. We are continuing to build on our success from the first edition in 2019 which received an overwhelming response from the triathlon community in India and abroad. are truly excited to move forward to host the Ironman 70.3 Goa 2022 in its full glory."

"We have received tremendous support from the Government of Goa and all the respective state authorities to go ahead with the event and we are grateful for their continued support. While we have all been through difficult times over the past two years, we at Yoska believe Ironman 70.3 Goa 2022 will give us all an opportunity to inspire and challenge ourselves to go beyond," added Deepak, who is also the race director for Ironman 70.3 Goa.

The Ironman 70.3 Goa 2022 will be conducted in all its glory and full capacity with the collaborative efforts of the Government of Goa, Goan civic authorities, and the Goa Police. With a single-minded focus on the safety of all participants, volunteers, state workforce, and spectators, the event will maintain all state government-advised COVID protocols.

