Sri Lankan batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya fondly recalled his days with five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), calling Mumbai his “second home” and recounting his experience of batting alongside Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar for the franchise.

The ‘Matara Mauler’ was part of the Mumbai franchise in the inaugural edition of the Indian cash-rich league, and also played for them in 2009 and 2010. Jayasuriya, one of the greatest cricketers to have emerged from the subcontinent, scored 768 runs at a strike rate of 144.36.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Jayasuriya described the ‘Maximum City’ as his “second home”.

“Mumbai is my second home. In and out we were there and playing. The team and the team owners were really good and they looked after all the players. It’s like a family,” said Jayasuriya.

Both Jayasuriya and Tendulkar ruled the 1990s and the 2000s and flayed bowling attacks across the world and later got to play alongside one another for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, an experience that he cherishes to this day.

“Batting with Sachin was quite relaxing as he would always come and say what to do. He always kept talking about ways to execute plans and win matches,” Jayasuriya said.

And it’s not just Tendulkar he remembers fondly from his time spent in the MI dressing room.

“Harbhajan Singh always used to come up with nice humour, making us laugh all the time and he kept the dressing room alive,” Jayasuriya said.

Jayasuriya is currently representing Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series, which is into its second edition this year and is taking place across four cities — Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun and Raipur, which will host the semi-finals as well as the final. Besides Tendulkar and Jayasuriya, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee are some of the other legendary names participating in the tournament.

