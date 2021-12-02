Sports

IOC holds second video conversation with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

The IOC said that the second call had confirmed that Peng 'appeared to be safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in'

Agence France-Presse December 02, 2021 16:40:59 IST
File image of Peng Shuai. AP

Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Olympic Committee said Thursday it had held a second video conference call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has accused a former Communist Party leader of sexual assault.

The IOC said that the second call had confirmed that Peng "appeared to be safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in".

IOC President Thomas Bach was criticised after the first call on 21 November for failing to make demands about Peng's safety.

The Olympic body defended its approach again on Thursday, saying: "We are using 'quiet diplomacy' which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters."

Updated Date: December 02, 2021 16:40:59 IST

