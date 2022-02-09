IOC head Thomas Bach says will maintain contact with Peng Shuai
On meeting her, Bach said she appeared she is 'enjoying the games' and that she is enjoying being among athletes and the public
Beijing: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday reiterated that the IOC will continue to remain in contact with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, and that he hoped to meet her in Lausanne in summer.
Peng's accusations of sexual assault against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, once a member of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, were scrubbed almost immediately from the internet in China when they appeared three months ago.
Bach, who met Peng for dinner during the weekend, is one of the few people outside China to have spoken with Peng.
On meeting her, Bach said she appeared she is "enjoying the games" and that she is enjoying being among athletes and the public.
"This is the way how we are caring for her and how we are caring about her and how we will continue to care about her" Bach said.
French sports newspaper L'Equipe also published an interview the first times she spoke with a foreign news organization - aimed at allaying sustained international concerns about the three-time Olympian and former No. 1-ranked tennis doubles player.
Fears for Peng's safety have threatened to overshadow the Winter Olympics underway in Beijing but Bach said he looked forward to meeting her again in Lausanne where the headquarters for the IOC is located.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Explained: What is Olympic truce and what role does it play in international affairs?
Just what is the Olympic Truce? And what role does it have to play on the rickety stage of international affairs?
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: In Beijing, the subject on everybody’s mind but not lips
An Olympic rule and warnings from the Chinese government have made it risky for athletes to speak out at these Games.
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Tibetan activists protest against 'Games of shame' at IOC headquarters
Tibetan demonstrators marched the three kilometres from the IOC building in Lausanne to the Swiss city's Olympic Museum. There were also demonstrations in other world cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.