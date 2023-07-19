Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Bajrang Punia (65kg) were given exemption from competing in the Asian Games trial by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed ad-hoc committee. A day later, the IOA has said the final selection of wrestlers will be made prior to the departure of the contingent for Asian Games.

While Phogat and Punia received direct berth into the continental event, others will go through trials to book their place in the India squad. The trials will take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on 22 and 23 July.

“The criterion for selection in individual events, aims to identify athletes who have consistently demonstrated their abilities and have the potential to compete at the highest level. In team events, the focus will be on selecting sports that have achieved a top 8 ranking in Asia in the last one year preceding the Asian Games,” said the statement by Indian Olympic Association.

“This approach will guarantee that team sports with a proven track record of excellence and competitiveness in the region gets the opportunity to represent India,” it added.

IOA argued the selection process for wrestlers to participate in the Asian Games is designed to be fair, transparent, and in accordance with the guidelines by the international federation.

“The Selection Committee, comprising experienced officials and experts, has recently published the norms for selection of wrestlers, so that the entry process of the team including reserves can be completed before 23 Jul 2023. To maximize the chances of sending the most competitive wrestling team to the Asian Games 2022, the final selection of wrestlers will be made prior to departure of the team for the competition. This approach will enable us to assess the athletes’ current form, consider their recent performances, and take info account any last-minute developments that may have impacted the selection process,” it added.

With Punia and Phogat getting straight passage, other wrestlers expressed frustration. Reigning U23 Asian champion Sujeet Kalkal slammed the ad-hoc committee, saying it was unfair on the next generation athletes who aspire to become Olympic champions.

Reigning U-20 world champion Antim Panghal also questioned the exemption. “Vinesh Phogat has received a direct entry for the Asian Games, when she had not done any practice in the last one year. She doesn’t have any achievement in the last one year,” Panghal said in a video.

“Last year, in the Junior World Championships, I had won a gold medal and became the first woman wrestler from India to achieve this feat. In the 2023 Asian Championships I won a silver medal, but Vinesh has no achievement to show in the last one year. She was also injured.”

“Sakshi Malik has also won an Olympic medal, she too is not being sent. What is so special about Vinesh that she is being sent. Just organise trials. I am not saying that I am the only one who can beat Vinesh. There are several other girls who can beat her,” said Panghal.