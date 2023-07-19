Antim Panghal, current Under-20 World Champion in the 53 kg category, has questioned the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) ad-hoc panel’s decision to give a direct entry to Vinesh Phogat into the Asian Games.

The ad-hoc panel, which had been appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IAO) to run the WFI till the next election, on Tuesday granted direct entries to Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg). The ad-hoc panel’s decision has led to massive controversy as both wrestlers will be going to Asian Games without taking part in trials which will be held for all weight categories across two styles.

Vinesh, Bajrang and Sakshi Malik were the biggest names to protest against outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment. The protest led to IOA taking control of WFI till fresh elections are held.

Sakshi Malik and other protesting wrestlers including Sakshi’s husband Satyawart Kadiyan, Jitender Kinha and Bajrang’s wife Sangeeta Phogat have not been afforded the exemption.

While Vinesh has not competed in any competition this year, Antim won the U20 World Champion medal last year and also clinched silver at the senior Asian Championship this year.

“Vinesh Phogat has received a direct entry for the Asian Games, when she had not done any practice in the last one year. She doesn’t have any achievement in the last one year,” Panghal said in the video. “Last year, in the Junior World Championships, I had won a gold medal and became the first woman wrestler from India to achieve this feat. In the 2023 Asian Championships I won a silver medal, but Vinesh has no achievement to show in the last one year. She was also injured.”

“Sakshi Malik has also won an Olympic medal, she too is not being sent. What is so special about Vinesh that she is being sent. Just organise trials. I am not saying that I am the only one who can beat Vinesh. There are several other girls who can beat her,” said Panghal.

Vinesh was given the entry into Asian Games by virtue of being a medal winner at the World Championship last year. TThe wrestlers is currently training in Budapest, Hungary.

Panghal also alleged that during the Birmingham Asian Games trials too, Vinesh was favoured by the officials.

“When the CWG trials were taking place, I had bouts against her, then too they (officials) cheated me. I said koi nahin (it’s okay), I will try to qualify for the Olympics by going to the (Hangzhou) Asian Games. But now they are saying they will send Vinesh. This is not done.

“They are also saying that the one who goes for the Asian Games will also go for the World Championships. And, the one who wins a medal at Worlds will go to the Olympics (in Paris). We have also been training hard for years. So, what about us?” asked Panghal.

Antim also questioned if it was time for her to quit wrestling.

“Should we leave wrestling? Tell us on what basis is she (Vinesh) being sent.”