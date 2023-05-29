Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday announced a breakthrough in resolving the months-long impasse faced by the Handball Association of India (HAI), by bringing the two factions to work together.

The resolution was warranted as India prepares for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

The HAI today wrote to IOA chief PT Usha and informed her about the election of Mr Digvijay Chautala as its President, Mr Jagan Mohan Rao as Secretary General and Mr Tejraj Singh as Treasurer.

“In a letter addressed to Dr PT Usha, the Executive Committee of HAI today conveyed unanimous election Digvijay Chautala as its President, Jagan Mohan Rao as Secretary General and Tejraj Singh as Treasurer,” a press release by IOA read.

PT Usha also expressed relief following the resolution of the problem that had paralysed the apex Handball body in the country.

“HAI has set an example for all sports federations that a solution to an issue can be arrived through dialogues. I’m happy that IOA was able to bring both parties across the table to work for the common goals towards the sport and its athletes,” she said.

According to the release IOA Joint Secretary & Acting CEO Mr Kalyan Chaubey was instrumental in bringing the two factions at the HAI together.

“From IOA point of view, it was imperative to see both parties come together and solve their differences amicably. It took us time, but our continuous dialogues helped us in achieving the desired results. We would never want to see our time, money or energy spend into any litigation, rather all our efforts should be focused on the development of players and the sports,” Chaubey said.

Both, Digvijay Chautala and Jagan Mohan Rao have expressed their satisfaction over the end of the impasse and vow to work in unison for Handball in India.

“I’m thankful to IOA for their guidance in resolving the governance issue. We can now move ahead and work together for the sport in the country,” said Digvijay Chautala.

Welcomed the end to the dispute, Jagan Mohan Rao said, “I will do my best to serve Handball in India and for the development of our athletes.”

