Indian wrestlers, on Friday, finally decided to call off their three-day-long protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women athletes. On 18 January, as many as 30 prominent faces in the Indian wrestling circuit including World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat, Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia assembled at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in order to bring their dissatisfaction with Brij Bhushan to light.

The grapplers demanded strict action against the accused and demanded that WFI chief Brij Bhushan be ousted from his position. Late on Friday night, the government ultimately pledged to address the issue, drawing an end to the demonstration. Since the protest has been withdrawn, let’s take a look at the events that transpired during these three days:

18 January:

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was the one who stepped forward first and pointed out the allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. With tears in her eyes, Phogat revealed that at least 10-20 female athletes confessed to her about being sexually harassed by Brij Bhushan and WFI-appointed coaches at the national camps. However, the 28-year-old cleared the fact that she has never faced such things, saying that “one victim” was present with them at Jantar Mantar. Notably, Brij Bhushan rubbished all the allegations against him. The BJP MP said to the news agency ANI that he would “hand himself” if any of the charges prove to be true.

19 January:

In the afternoon of the second day, Vinesh’s cousin and BJP MP Babita Phogat arrived at the protest spot with a message, assuring the wrestlers that the government will fulfill their demands. A group of elite wrestlers conducted an over-three-hour-long meeting with union sports minister Anurag Thakur in an effort to resolve the issue, but it proved to be inconclusive.

A few politicians also came forward extending their support to the Indian wrestling fraternity. Responding to the demonstration, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that he would not let their morale break. On the other hand, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda marked the event as “unfortunate and shameful” and asserted, “Our players- the pride of the country- have to protest on the streets today.”

In the end, a ray of hope ushered as the government summoned the WFI president and asked him to respond to the allegations against him within 72 hours.

20 January:

The Olympic Association, headed by PT Usha, established a seven-member committee to look into the matter and investigate the charges. The panel, led by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, also included some eminent athletes such as wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation president and IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav. Wrestlers once again met with Anurag Thakur for the second round of talks.

In contrast, the WFI chief termed the demonstration the “dharna of Shaheen Bagh” and declared he wouldn’t step down from his position. On Friday night, the WFI sent its response to the ministry but Brij Bhushan cancelled his scheduled press appearance. Rescheduling the presser, he said that he would face the media on Sunday, following the WFI emergency executive council meeting.

20-21 January:

The second meeting with Thakur turned out to be a fruitful one. In a late-night announcement, the sports minister pledged to form an oversight committee in order to continue further investigations into the matter.

It has been decided that an oversight committee will be formed & names for which will be announced tomorrow. The committee will complete its investigation in 4 weeks & will thoroughly probe all the allegations that have been leveled against WFI & its chief: Union Sports Minister pic.twitter.com/lj7mvopveQ — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

The members of the same are expected to be announced on Saturday. The other task of the panel will be to evaluate the day-to-day operation of the WFI. He further declared that the committee will submit the report in a period of one month.

