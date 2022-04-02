Indian Women's Football Team to play two international friendly matches in Jordan
The team had a brief camp in Goa and has now travelled to Jordan with a squad of 23 players
New Delhi: The Indian Women's Football Team sailed for Jordan to play two international friendly matches against Egypt and Jordan next week.
The Blue Tigresses had earlier assembled in Goa for a brief training camp, before leaving for Jordan, where they are set to face Egypt on 5 April and Jordan on 8 April.
The team had a brief camp in Goa and has now travelled to Jordan with a squad of 23 players for the two friendlies.
A number of youngsters have been included in the squad, with the likes of defender Kristina Devi, midfielder Martina Thokchom and forward Mariyammal Balamurugan who had previously played in different age groups.
Talking about the team's performance Indian head coach Thomas Dennerby said, "For sure, we want to have two very good games against quality opponents. We have equal respect for both, but we ourselves have a very good team, and we expect to have two good performances."
