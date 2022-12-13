With the series tied 1-1, India will aim to take lead against Australia in the third match of the T20I series on Wednesday. India lost the first match of the five-game series by nine wickets but bounced back in a thrilling fashion to clinch the second T20I with a Super Over win.

After Australia scored 187 batting first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Smriti Mandhana slammed 79 off 49 balls and Richa Ghosh scored a quick-fire 26 off 13 to help India tie the match. In the Super Over, India batted first and scored 20 while Australia were restricted to 16 runs.

This was Australia’s first defeat in 2022 and Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are well aware of the daunting task that they have ahead of themselves. But India will take confidence from the second T20I win and another good batting performance could help them take a lead in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the third T20I between India and Australia.

When is the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will be played on 14 December.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I start?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Where can I watch the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I on TV?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will be shown live on Star Sports channels.

Where can I watch the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I online?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can follow the match live on firstpost.com.

