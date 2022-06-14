Palestine hammered Philippines 4-0 in the Group B third round clash in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, thereby sealing India's place in the main event that takes place next year.

India confirmed their place in the finals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup hours before kickoff in their final qualifying game against Hong Kong, courtesy Palestine's 4-0 thumping of Philippines in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday.

The dominant victory in their Group B clash against Philippines, which had Saleh Chihadeh (31’), Tamer Seyam (42’), Mohammed Yameen (55’) and Mahmoud Abu Warda (72’) as the goal-scorers, ensured a top-of-the-table finish for Palestine in Group B.

This will be India's fifth appearance at the prestigious continental event, and for the first time ever, a second consecutive appearance. The Blue Tigers had featured in the 2019 edition of the Asian Cup as well, registering an emphatic 4-1 triumph over Thailand though it didn't prove enough for them to go beyond the group stage in the end.

India, who play their final qualifying game at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan a.k.a. the Salt Lake Stadium later on Tuesday, are currently level on points with Hong Kong with both teams sitting on six points. Hong Kong though, have a superior goal difference (+4) and thus find themselves at the top of the table in Group D.

Though India can qualify as group toppers, which will be an ideal result for Igor Stimac's men, they can still qualify even if they end up with a draw or a defeat. As per competition rules, five of the best-placed runners-up from each group qualify for the finals along with the top-placed sides.

Philippines finish with four points to their name in three outings with a goal difference of -3. They will be shown the door should Indonesia and Malaysia, both of whom are on three points each in Group A and Group E respectively, win their remaining games.

India have so far won both their games, beating Cambodia 2-0 courtesy a brace from captain Sunil Chhetri following by a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan, in which Abdul Sahal Samad's injury-time strike gave the Blue Tigers a last-gasp victory.

