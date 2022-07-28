In a first, mountaineers can explore 40 new Himalayan peaks in Uttarakhand
“Considering various factors, the forest department found 30 peaks appropriate for mountaineering and another 10 peaks for high altitude trekking. An order in this regard has been issued” said an official note.
Even more mountains are calling from Uttarakhand now. The state government has thrown open 30 unclimbed peaks and 10 trekking routes for mountaineers and trekkers. With this move, 30 unclimbed Himalayan peaks and 10 high-altitude treks will now be available to both Indian and foreign enthusiasts.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in 2019 issued a circular for opening 137 peaks across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and J&K. The order could not be implemented immediately in Uttarakhand as the forest department sought time to finalize modal
Uttarakhand is home to some of the highest mountaineering peaks including Nanda Devi (7816 m), Kamet (7756 m), Trisul I (7120 m), Trisul II (7074 m).
The 30 new peaks include Avalanche (6443 m), Manda II (6529 m) and Manda III (6510 m), Kali Dhang (6373 m), Bhirgu Parbat (6041 m), Devtoli (6788 m), Rishi Pahar (6992 m), Rishi Kot (6236 m), Garur Parbat (6504 m), Sumeru Parbat (6330 m), Dunagiri (7066 m), Panchachuli-I (6904 m), Panchachuli-II (6312 m), Panchachuli-III (6334 m), and Panchachuli-IV (6334 m) among others.
The 10 new trekking peaks are Bhagnyu, Lamchir, Lamchir South, Nar Parbat, Narayan Parbat, Nanda Lapak, Ratangarian, Yan Buk, Mahalay Parbat and Pawagarh
Veteran mountaineer and president of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation Harshvanti Bisht expressed pleasure over the opening of new peaks. She said the IMF will share 25 per cent of expedition fees with the Uttarakhand forest department.
Principal Secretary (Forests) RK Sudhansu said the forest department will no more levy separate fees on expedition groups. Interestingly, in a bid to introduce uniformity, the MHA in 1994 suggested mountain states to not levy additional expedition fees from mountaineering groups.
Experts have said that the double levy of expedition fees by the IMF and state government has been forcing domestic and foreign groups to head to other Himalayan states. They now hope for a boost to Uttarakhand’s tourism industry.
List of newly opened peaks in Uttarakhand:
1) AVALANCHE: 6443m
2) BHARIGU PARBAT: 6041m
3) KALIDHANG: 6373m
4) YANBUK: 5953m
5) RATANGARIAN: 5858m
6) CHIRBAS PARBAT: 6529m
7) MAHALAYA PARBAT: 5947m
8) BALAKUN: 6471m
9) BETARTHOLI: 6352m
10) BETARTHOLI SOUTH: 6318m
11) BHAGNYU: 5706m
12) GARUR PARBAT: 6507m
13) GARUR FORKED: 6267m
14) PARBATI PARBAT: 6257m
15) PAWAGARH: 5306m
16) PURBI DUNAGIRI: 6489m
17) RISHI PAHAR: 6992m
18) NARAYAN PARBAT: 5965m
19) NAR PARBAT: 5855m
20) DANGTHAL: 6050m
21) DEVISTHAN -I: 6678m
22) DEVISTHAN - II: 6529m
23) DEVTOLI: 6788m
24) DUNAGIRIL 7066m
25) JANHUKOT: 6806m
26) LAMCHIR: 5662m
27) LAMCHIR SOUTH: 5209m
28) LAMPAK SOUTH: 6234m
29) MAHALAYA PARBAT: 5947m
30) MANDA-II: 6529m
31) MANDA-III: 6510m
32) NANDA BHANAR: 6269m
33) NANDA KHANI: 6029m
34) NANDA LAPAK: 5782m
35) PANCHACHULI-II: 6904m
36) PANCHACHULI-III: 6312m
37) PANCHACHULI-IV: 6334m
38) RISHI KOT: 6236m
39) RISHI KOT: 6911m
40) SUMERU PARBAT: 6330m
With inputs from Sunil Navprabhat
