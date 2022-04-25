Poland's Swiatek, who took over at the top from Ashleigh Barty after the Australian retired last month, thrashed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Paris: Iga Swiatek extended her lead as world number one on Monday, after winning a fourth straight title at the weekend in Stuttgart, while Paula Badosa climbed to second place in the WTA rankings.

Spain's Badosa moved to a career-high mark by reaching the semi-finals in Germany before losing to Sabalenka.

Britain's Emma Raducanu edged closer to breaking into the top 10 after her run to the quarter-finals of the same event.

Rankings (Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 7,181 pts

2. Paula Badosa (ESP) 5,045 (+1)

3. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5,043 (-1)

4. Aryna Sabalenka 4,711

5. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,651

6. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,511

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,207

8. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,151

9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,070

10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,015

11. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,797 (+1)

12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,780 (-1)

13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,561

14. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2,510

15. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2,472

16. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,300

17. Victoria Azarenka 2,281 (+1)

18. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,261 (+1)

19. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,243 (-2)

20. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,151 (+1)

