Iga Swiatek extends lead as world no 1, Paula Badosa up to second in WTA rankings
Poland's Swiatek, who took over at the top from Ashleigh Barty after the Australian retired last month, thrashed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Stuttgart on Sunday.
Paris: Iga Swiatek extended her lead as world number one on Monday, after winning a fourth straight title at the weekend in Stuttgart, while Paula Badosa climbed to second place in the WTA rankings.
Poland's Swiatek, who took over at the top from Ashleigh Barty after the Australian retired last month, thrashed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Stuttgart on Sunday.
Spain's Badosa moved to a career-high mark by reaching the semi-finals in Germany before losing to Sabalenka.
Britain's Emma Raducanu edged closer to breaking into the top 10 after her run to the quarter-finals of the same event.
Rankings (Players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 7,181 pts
2. Paula Badosa (ESP) 5,045 (+1)
3. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5,043 (-1)
4. Aryna Sabalenka 4,711
5. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,651
6. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,511
7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,207
8. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,151
9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,070
10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,015
11. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,797 (+1)
12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,780 (-1)
13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,561
14. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2,510
15. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2,472
16. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,300
17. Victoria Azarenka 2,281 (+1)
18. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,261 (+1)
19. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,243 (-2)
20. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,151 (+1)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Monte Carlo Masters 2022: Novak Djokovic broken nine times in shock early exit
Djokovic lost 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve eight times.
'Past few months have been mentally and emotionally difficult for me,' admits Novak Djokovic ahead of Monte Carlo return
The world number one's only appearance in 2022 was in Dubai in February where he played just three matches.
Barcelona Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas sets up third-round clash against Grigor Dimitrov after long rain delay
Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas waited a day to close out his opening match at the Barcelona Open with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka on Thursday.