Iga Swiatek, 2020 French Open champion, splits from longtime coach
Swiatek, who is from Poland, hired Sierzputowski as her coach in January 2016, when she was 15 and still playing in junior tournaments.
Warsaw: Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, announced Saturday that she is splitting from coach Piotr Sierzputowski after nearly six years working together.
"This change is really challenging for me and this decision wasn't easy, either," Swiatek wrote in a post on Instagram that was accompanied by a photo of the pair touching index fingers during a break in a match.
Swiatek, who is from Poland, hired Sierzputowski as her coach in January 2016, when she was 15 and still playing in junior tournaments.
Now 20, she has won a Grand Slam championship and reached a career high of No. 4 in the WTA rankings.
"I would like to thank you Coach for everything that you did for me. We gave each other so much and I hope that we'll continue to grow and develop with this experience we've gained together," Swiatek wrote. "I owe you a lot and truly appreciate the time we've spent together. All those years enabled us to be in the place that we are now."
Swiatek did not say who her new coach would be.
She went 36-15 with two tour titles in 2021, finishing No. 9 in the rankings. Her title defense at Roland Garros ended in the quarterfinals. She lost in the fourth round at each of the other three majors this year.
"As tennis players we meet on our path a lot of people who contribute great value into our work and, often, into our life too, because we spend almost the whole year on tour together," Swiatek said. "I found out that sometimes in our professional life we need changes to develop more, evolve and meet other people with whom we're going to create a cooperation for the next stages of our development."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Nobody would be comfortable playing in China', says world number 2 Daniil Medvedev
The ATP, which controls the men's tour and organises four tournaments in China at the back end of each year, on Thursday refused to join the WTA boycott
Chinese netizens dodge censors to discuss Peng Shuai case online
The authorities have been quick to catch up, swiftly identifying and deleting new coded posts related to Peng -- even blocking the Douban page for the Korean drama "Prime Minister & I", where users had retreated to discuss Peng's claims against Zhang
ATP urges 'communication' not boycott over Peng Shuai row, shies away from backing WTA's stance
ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi admitted concerns over the welfare of 35-year-old Peng who has not been seen for weeks following her allegations of sexual assault against a former Communist Party leader