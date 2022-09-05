Jehan Daruvala is currently in his third season in the Formula 2 championship.

Indian racing driver Jehan Daruvala is one of the most exciting prospects o n the racing circuit. Daruvala is the only Indian driver in Formula 2, a feeder series for the iconic Formula 1 championship. Daruvala is currently in his third season in the Formula 2 championship.

Although the general perception of motor-racing is that it requires machine more than humans, physical endurance plays a pivotal part in this form of sport. It’s crucial to maintain a driver’s strength and remain focussed mentally for an hour-long race in cockpits that are uncomfortably hot while driving at break-neck speeds.

Jehan Daruvala says listening to music by putting on noise-cancelling headphones is an important ritual before he competes in a race.

“The kind of music I listen to changes every week,” Daruvala says.

“Sometimes, when I get a kick of Bollywood, I just play that. I like Spanish music also,” he goes onto say.

“I put the headphones on mainly because there is so much sound with race cars on track, or people firing up engines in garages. You have 50-60 guests of people around; they want to talk. There’s no quiet at all, it’s just noise in your ears. I listen to music, cut everyone out. That kind of peace is needed before getting into the car and zoning in for my race,” he explains.

Before each season, the FIA decides on an optimal weight for the drivers that is based on the average weight of all drivers combined. For the 2022 season, the optimal weight is 72 kgs.

Daruvala says that he carries his weighing machine wherever he goes. “Weight is a big factor in our sport. I carry my weighing scale everywhere; it’s the thing I never forget to pack. That’s always the first thing on my list,” says the 23-year-old.

“When I’m at home, by myself, I make some chicken wraps. I just cook chicken in the oven, mix some vegetables, and make it into a wrap. Living by myself, it’s not easy to cook every meal. So, I just cook in bulk and I eat the same food for a few days,” he adds.

Daruvala went onto explain on his pre-race meal. “If I’m racing at 5pm, I eat lunch by 1:30-2pm and then I may have a snack at 3:30pm. But not a lot. But if I have a race in the morning, like at 10:30am, I’ll eat breakfast at 7am,” he says.

“I carry a drink bottle wherever I go; paddock, garage, track, etc. So I keep sipping from that and sometimes drink more than I should. I also do warm-up exercises before a race. Just like reactions, warming up my neck just to make sure I’m ready for the start of the race. Once you are in the car, for over an hour you don’t have a drink or food. You need to be able to concentrate. When you eat well, you are happier and you drive better as well,” he elaborates.

While a lot of people struggle to get timely sleep before race day, that’s not the case for Daruvala.

“A lot of people struggle with sleep before race day. I don’t struggle at all,” he says.

“I sleep like a baby, as soon as the lights are switched off. I wake up straight in the morning. Obviously pressure does get to me a bit but I can keep my emotions in control a lot.”

The ace Indian driver also works with a mind coach, Louise Keith, to get himself in the right frame of mind before every race weekend.

“Motorsport has a lot of variables, there are many things that are out of your control. As long as you can keep the things you can control in control, that’s where the consistency is possible,” the Mumbai-born racer adds.

Jehan goes onto say that he could lose 3500-4000 calories during a race weekend. However, Jehan eats a lot and drinks fluids to maintain his weight.

“A lot of drivers lose weight on race weekends but I don’t fluctuate a lot because I drink a lot of fluids and eat a lot of food to keep my weight constant,” the 23-year-old says.

“A race weekend, if anything, is the most relaxed in terms of diet. You have the most freedom in terms of eating because you are burning so many calories.

With drivers spending most of their time on the track during race weekends, the hospitality at the venue takes care of most of their meals. They may not have huge options to choose from, but they have staples like pizza and pasta.

Jehan, meanwhile, ensures he gets his right nutrients through his drink.

“Pretty much from Friday to Sunday, I only eat carbs and maybe a bit of vegetables here and there. Also, my drink bottle has electrolytes and carbohydrates because somehow on a race weekend I don’t feel very hungry. So even if I’m not eating a lot of food, I make sure I get the nutrients through my drink,” added Jehan.

