'Hypocrites and liars': Billy Horschel slams LIV Golf players
World number 15 Billy Horschel has urged the 'hypocrites and liars' on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series to stay away from the established tours.
London: World number 15 Billy Horschel has urged the "hypocrites and liars" on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series to stay away from the established tours.
With controversy continuing to swirl around LIV Golf, Horschel launched a strong defence of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour ahead of this week's Scottish Open.
The tournament, sanctioned by both tours, will feature a number of LIV players after their suspensions for appearing in the inaugural event of the breakaway series was temporarily dropped on appeal.
Following a hearing before Sport Resolutions (UK) on Monday, the bans imposed on Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were lifted and they were added to the field at Renaissance Club, with more set to follow.
But Horschel made his feelings on the controversial LIV events abundantly clear as the 35-year-old American showed no sympathy for the players' punishment.
"I believe they made their bed. They decided to go play on that tour and they should go play there. They shouldn't be coming back over to the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour," he told reporters on Tuesday.
"To say that they wanted to also support this tour, whether DP or PGA Tour going forward, while playing LIV tour, is completely asinine. They say that's what they want to do. So just leave us alone.
"They keep talking about how the PGA Tour doesn't listen. I've been really frustrated by it because there's a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren't telling the truth and that are lying about some things.
"I just can't stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it.
"I am one of the 200 plus members of the PGA Tour, so when you take shots at the PGA Tour you're not just taking shots at them. You're taking shots at us."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Masters 2022: Tiger-mania builds as Woods practices well at Augusta National
A quarter-century after Woods won his first major title by an astonishing 12 strokes at Augusta National to launch "Tigermania," he is again thrilling the Georgia crowd
WGC Match Play: Scottie Scheffler mows down European stalwarts to make semi-finals
The victory over Rahm sent Scheffler, a Texas graduate and now the crowd favourite at Austin Country Club, into the semifinals against Matt Kuchar, who beat Jordan Spieth in the morning and Brian Harman in the afternoon.
PGA Tour: Billy Horschel wins FedExCup; earns $10 million bonus
Helped by a clutch par-saving putt from 30 feet on the 16th hole, the in-form Horschel signed off with a two-under-par 68 on a damp day at East Lake Golf Club for an 11-under total of 269.